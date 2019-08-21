Soquel Vineyards’ Fog-Infused 2017 Pinot Noir

By

One of my favorite places to visit is Soquel Vineyards. Situated high in the hills of Soquel on beautiful property, it is a delight to taste fine wines while looking out over the vineyards. Complete with ocean views and an attractive patio, one could not ask for a better experience.

The hardworking trio of twins Peter and Paul Bargetto and Jon Morgan is responsible for the award-winning wines produced. We head there one Sunday specifically to try their estate-grown 2017 Pinot Noir ($40). Renowned for producing richly textured, full-bodied wines with structure and elegance, this luscious Pinot certainly fits the bill.

“Very generous with black cherry and Santa Rosa plums,” say the winery owners. “At an elevation of 1,000 feet, just touching the border of the fog line, the fruit ripens very slowly and brings together a textbook effort.” Aged for 10 months in French oak barrels, this luscious Pinot deservedly won a Double Gold—Best of Class with 97 points in the 2019 Sunset International Wine Competition.

Soquel Vineyards’ wines are attractively packaged, and their well-designed Trent’ Anni label celebrates 30 years in the winemaking business.

Soquel Vineyards, 8063 Glen Haven Rd., Soquel. 462-9045, soquelvineyards.com

Akira Aptos

Four of us had dinner at Akira Aptos recently, which is known for its super-fresh fish. A dish of unagi (two pieces over rice) is only $6.50 and very tasty. A salmon starter we all shared, along with hot sake, was terrific. Soquel Vineyards wines are sold at Akira, and you can now enjoy your meal on a new outdoor patio.

Akira Aptos,105 Post Office Drive, Aptos. 708-2154, akiraaptos.com

Grapes for Good

Cork and Fork wine bar in the heart of Capitola by the Sea will host Bargetto Winery for a special fundraiser for the Fallen Officer Foundation (FOF). Join them at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, when 25% of Bargetto wine sales will go to FOF. Cork and Fork owner Cathy Bentley plans to hold a Grapes for Good event every month featuring a different nonprofit and winery.