Stockwell Cellars’ Stellar 2017 Sauvignon Blanc

I was fortunate to enter the portals of Stockwell Cellars on the day of a new wine release: a 2017 Sauvignon Blanc.

A happy throng of wine club members filled the tasting room as a variety of wines flowed and food was handed out to pair with plentiful pours. Proprietor and winemaker Eric Stockwell epitomizes hospitality, and he loves what he does. His tasting room buzzes with activity on weekends, and his “Thirsty Thursday” events—often featuring music and food—are a huge hit.

Upgrades have been made to the urban-chic tasting room, including welcome heaters for often-chilly Santa Cruz weather. Fridays at Stockwell Cellars are fun, too. On May 10, visitors will be entertained by singer-songwriter Dave Nomad, and good grub will be offered by Union Foodie, a food truck serving up Asian-Mexican cuisine (sounds interesting!)

Stockwell is turning out some good wines, a prime example being the 2017 Sauvignon Blanc ($24). “The wine’s delicate straw color is your first indication of its freshness,” the winery’s description reads. “It has a lovely balance of minerality and fruit on both the nose and palate.” And the delightful fruit flavors of golden apple, kiwi and pear—with a touch of beeswax—create a nice, crisp finish. Grapes are from Riverstar Vineyards in Paso Robles, showcasing characteristic terroir and adding balanced minerality. “It’s summertime in a bottle,” Stockwell says.

Stockwell Cellars is a family-run winery and includes Eric’s wife Suzanne, who runs the tasting room, and daughter Jessica, who does “a little bit of everything.” Their motto? “Drink Well. Live Well. Stockwell.”

Stockwell Cellars, 1100 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz. 818-9075, stockwellcellars.com.

Wine, Beer and Art Walk in Downtown Watsonville

The City of Watsonville and the Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture are partnering for the second-annual Wine, Beer and Art Walk. Event-goers will receive a wine glass, a tote bag and Passport book featuring all downtown locations for one tasting at each site, 18 locations in all.

1-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Civic Plaza Lobby, corner of Second and Main streets, Watsonville. eventbrite.com.