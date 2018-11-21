Tass Vineyards Teams Up at Blended Winemaker’s Studio

By

“You have to try this,” said one of the staffers at Deer Park Wine & Spirits when he saw me scratching around for some interesting wine. “It’s quite new and local.”

He was talking about Tass Vineyards’ red-wine blend of 44 percent Grenache, 33 percent Syrah and 23 percent Mourvedre. Tass is part of a threesome of winemakers that share a space together in Gilroy, so when you head to Tass to try their wines, you’ll also be able to taste from two other wineries—Medeiros Family Wines and La Vie Dansante Wines—in a “rustic but charming tasting room.” The trio calls their partnership Blended—A Winemaker’s Studio.

Winemaker Ron Mosley says “Tass is a name that encompasses my experience over 30 seasons working the vineyard and sharing a part in the mysterious transformation of grapes into wine.” His red blend ($30 in Deer Park Wine & Spirits) is bursting with aromas of dark fruits, earth and spices, rounded out by chewy flavors of pepper, jam and a smidgeon of licorice. Bold and vivacious, it’s a well-made wine that is very quaffable.

Blended–A Winemaker’s Studio is at 3200-A Dryden Ave., Gilroy. 408-852-0779, blendedwinestudio.com.

Vintage Press

My husband and I spent three days in Visalia recently, and headed to the Vintage Press restaurant on a friend’s recommendation.

This memorabilia-filled restaurant has been in the Vartanian family for more than five decades, and it’s well worth a visit. One of the listed wines in the restaurant is Hafner Vineyard Chardonnay—a wine sold mostly to restaurants and “patrons.” Hafner (based in Napa) has no tasting room, but they offer tours and tastings at 2 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month.

Visit hafnervineyard.com for reservations and more info. Vintage Press 216 N Willis St., Visalia, 559-733-3033. thevintagepress.com.

California Lavash

California Lavash is a fairly new company based in Gilroy. Their lavash flatbreads can be used to make wraps, panini, or just to eat in place of bread. They are vegan, non-GMO, low fat, cholesterol free, low sodium, and there’s no added sugar.

californialavash.com.