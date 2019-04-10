Testarossa Cuvée 2016 Chardonnay

By

In the market for a moderately priced Cuvée 2016 Chardonnay to sip as the weather warms up? For about $18 a bottle, Testarossa Winery of Los Gatos produces a really well-made Chard.

With its straw-yellow color and lovely aromas of tangerine, tamarind-orange, peach, apricot, banana, and vanilla, it’s a delightful semi-sweet mouthful of almost-tropical nectar. A multi-vineyard blend of grapes harvested in Monterey, this lovely wine that I found at Aptos Natural Foods has bright acidity and a balanced finish. It comes with a screw cap. What could be easier?

“Cuvée Los Gatos by Testarossa pays homage to the historic 19th-century town which Testarossa has called home since 1997,” the label explains. Testarossa Winery sits on an old novitiate property where wine has been made since 1888. It’s well worth visiting—if only to walk through the tunnel where stunning old photos of yesteryear’s Silicon Valley are displayed, along with old photographs of Jesuit fathers checking the barrels back when they made wine there.

Testarossa now has three places to enjoy their fine wines: Los Gatos, Carmel and a new spot called Wine Bar 107 attached to their Los Gatos tasting room. “Wine Bar 107 is an extension of the Testarossa Winery experience,” say the folks at Testarossa. Wines are paired with small plates in a beautiful setting during afternoons and evenings Thursday-Saturday. Add in live music, and it’s a new upbeat offering for wine lovers.

Testarossa Winery, 300 College Ave., Los Gatos. 408-354-6150, testarossa.com.

Wrights Station Supper Club

Wrights Station is putting on a three-course paella dinner by Living Roots Catering Company, featuring organic, sustainable and locally sourced food. Upon arrival you’ll get a complimentary pour of your favorite Wrights Station varietal, then purchase by the bottle or glass to go with dinner. A first course will include greens from Blue Heron Farms and goat cheese from Harley Farms. Dessert is flourless chocolate cake served with Verve coffee.

Friday, April 12, from 6-9 p.m. at Wrights Station Winery, 24250 Loma Prieta Ave., Los Gatos. Tickets $80. wrightsstation.com.