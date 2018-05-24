Westside’s Stockwell Cellars Offers Nearly 20 Wines

By

Stockwell Cellars’ current releases consist of nearly 20 different wines—so you won’t be short on variety when you visit the tasting room.

I stopped by for a flight of wine recently and was smitten with the 2016 Chardonnay, Santa Cruz Mountains ($35). Aged in steel, rather than oak barrels, the result is a bright, flinty wine with a “lovely body and lingering creamy finish.” Swirl it around your glass and admire its beautiful golden color as you inhale its lively bouquet of white flowers, stone fruit and lemon zest. Flavors of green apple and fresh pineapple enhance the wine’s clean taste on the palate—an ideal wine for summer fare or pairing with a cheese plate.

Talking of cheese, Stockwell Cellars offers delicious plates of Manchego, Gouda and triple-crème Brie with organically grown almonds, apricots, olives, crackers, and chocolates for $20 that is “generous enough for two to share.” It’s advertised as “more than a cheese plate!”

Winemaker Eric Stockwell and his wife Suzanne Zeber-Stockwell run the business, and are always coming up with vibrant events on weekends. Stop by on a Friday and you’ll probably find a party going on with live music and El Buen taco truck parked outside with tasty food for purchase. If you sign up for Stockwell’s newsletter, you’ll be in the know about their fun happenings.

Eric’s daughter Jessica Stockwell is not only a gracious hostess in the tasting room, she also helps her dad make wine. And congratulations are due as she is now a certified sommelier—not an easy feat.

Stockwell Cellars participated in Dare to Pair last month, an event pairing intricate dishes prepared by students in the Cabrillo College culinary program with wines from vintners in the Swift Street Courtyard complex. I was one of the four judges—and we all loved the wines at Stockwell’s, as well as the lively vibe in the tasting room. On June 1 (First Friday), look for Uncie Ro’s Pizza Oven serving wood-fired pies.

Stockwell’s motto is: Drink well. Live well, Stockwell. I’m sure we all agree.

Stockwell Cellars, 1100 Fair Ave., (entrance on the Ingalls Street side of the building), Santa Cruz, 818-9075. stockwellcellars.com.