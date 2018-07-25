A Visit to Eberle Winery

By

One of the more interesting wineries we stopped at on a recent trip to Paso Robles was Eberle Winery. With its 16,000 square feet of underground caves and beautiful gardens and grounds, it’s a happening place to visit. Not surprisingly, it’s a popular spot for weddings and birthday celebrations.

We tasted an interesting Muscat Canelli ($22), made from Eberle’s estate fruit, with enticing aromas of orange blossoms and spicy ripe apricots. Mouthwatering flavors of candied ginger and white peach intermingled with bursts of guava add pizzazz to this refreshing semi-sweet wine, which comes with an easy-to-open screw cap.

The German-origin name “Eberle” means “small boar”—which accounts for the boar logo on every label and the impressive bronze boar on the grounds greeting every guest. Founded in 1982 by entrepreneur Gary Eberle, the focus was on the production of handcrafted, premium wines, which continues to this day. After winemaking experiences spanning six countries, Gary’s son Chris Eberle is now winemaker. “I always knew I’d be back,” says Chris of returning from working overseas.

Gary and his wife Marcy are still very much hands-on in the winery, and they are hosting a wine cruise to New England in September 2019 on the small yacht M/S Navigator. They also host a series of events throughout the year: Friday, Oct. 19 is Harvest Festival in the Caves with Chef Dakota Weiss, and Saturday, Dec. 1 is a black-tie dinner in the caves with Chef Budi Kazali. But if you simply want to enter the portals of Eberle Winery to try their wines, then tasting is complimentary—and so is a tour of the caves.

Eberle Winery, 3810 Hwy. 46 East, Paso Robles, 805-238-9607. [email protected]

Hollins House

The imaginative cuisine of Executive Chef John Paul Lechtenberg at the Hollins House made four of us very happy when we met recently in the Tap Room for Happy Hour. Delicious food paired well with a bottle of Storrs Chardonnay, a friend’s favorite. Also from their extensive wine list, try a Pelican Ranch Gewürztraminer as you watch the sunset from the restaurant’s patio—complete with ocean view. Hollins House, 20 Clubhouse Road, Santa Cruz, 459-9182. thehollinshouse.com.