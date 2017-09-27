Giveaway: Santa Cruz Film Festival

By

In 2001, Jane Sullivan and Johnny Davis embarked on an ambitious project to create a local film festival to showcase independent films by national and international filmmakers, as well as filmmakers right here in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. Since then, the Santa Cruz Film Festival has hosted more than 100,000 film enthusiasts from around the world in venues around Santa Cruz. This year’s festival includes Cannes prize-winning feature The Cinema Travellers; a documentary about world-famous saw player Tom Scribner, whose statue is outside of Bookshop Santa Cruz; Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall (above), a documentary feature about growing up black and gay in a small town in Texas; and dozens of other outstanding films.

INFO: The Santa Cruz Film Festival runs Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 11-15 at multiple venues. For a complete listing of films and ticket information, visit santacruzfilmfestival.org. WANT TO GO? Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the festival.