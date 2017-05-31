Giveaway: Blackheart Burlesque

bog1722
Since their website launched in 2001, the pierced and tattooed women of SuicideGirls.com have excited every gender with their scandalously provocative pictures and videos. In the last four years, the women have taken their show on the road, performing burlesque around the country and globe. See your favorite Suicide models as they return to the Catalyst and seductively strip and shake to pop culture themes like Star Wars, Legend of Zelda, A Clockwork Orange and more. Since this is a burlesque show, no one under 18 is allowed.

INFO: 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $25-$135. 429-4135. WANT TO GO? Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the show.

Contributor at Good Times |

Mat Weir originally hails from Southern California but don't hold that against him. For the past decade he has reported on the Santa Cruz music scene and has kept the reading public informed on important community issues such as homelessness, rent hikes, addiction and social injustices. He is a graduate from UCSC, is friends with a little dog name Ruckus and one day will update his personal page, WeirdJournalism.com.

