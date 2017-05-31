Giveaway: Blackheart Burlesque

By

Since their website launched in 2001, the pierced and tattooed women of SuicideGirls.com have excited every gender with their scandalously provocative pictures and videos. In the last four years, the women have taken their show on the road, performing burlesque around the country and globe. See your favorite Suicide models as they return to the Catalyst and seductively strip and shake to pop culture themes like Star Wars, Legend of Zelda, A Clockwork Orange and more. Since this is a burlesque show, no one under 18 is allowed.

INFO: 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $25-$135. 429-4135.