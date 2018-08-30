Be Our Guest: Dean Ween Group

By

One half of alt-rock outfit Ween, Dean Ween (aka Michael Melchiondo, Jr.) has carried a torch for catchy underground music since way back in the 1980s when he and Gene Ween started making music together.

He has since worked on dozens of projects with a variety of artists, including Queens of the Stone Age and Yoko Ono. These days, Dean also leads the Dean Ween Group, which released its sophomore album, Rock2, earlier this year. The record is described by Dean as representing the first time he was able to take what the band does on stage and put it on a record. “Every little thing I’ve ever learned is somewhere on here somewhere. Maybe you can find a little piece of it that means as much to you as it does to me.”

INFO: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 423-1338.

