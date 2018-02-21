Giveaway: Molotov

By

In the mid-’90s, Mexican rock band Molotov formed and started playing gigs at underground clubs in Mexico City. With messages of political resistance, sexuality and protest, the band’s debut album, ¿Dónde Jugarán las Niñas?, was banned from local stores and sold in the streets directly to fans. Since then, Molotov has won numerous Latin Grammys, shared stages with some of Mexico’s biggest stars, and performed at the Zócalo, the main square in central Mexico City. The band continues to shine a light on injustice and corruption while bringing heavy guitarwork and ribcage-rattling basslines to fans around the world.

INFO: 9 p.m. Sunday, March 4. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $40-$48. 423-1338.