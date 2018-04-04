Giveaway: Ray Charles Project

By

A rock ’n’ roll hall-of-famer who transformed popular music, Ray Charles left a legacy that can’t be duplicated—but that doesn’t mean we don’t love when people try. Charles gave us so many hit songs, including “Hit the Road Jack,” “I Wonder,” and “Georgia On My Mind,” to name just a few, that will be kept alive for generations to come. On April 4, a star-studded cast of Bay Area musicians, including Santana vocalist Tony Lindsay and blues guitar shredder Chris Cain, pay tribute with the Ray Charles Project. Put on your dancing shoes and celebrate the life of a legend.

INFO: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 22. Moe's Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 479-1854.