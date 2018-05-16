Giveaway: Redwood Mountain Faire

By

The Redwood Mountain Faire has a reputation for rounding up some of the finest musical talent in the area and mixing it with top-tier international acts guaranteed to get the party hopping. Always a high point of spring in Santa Cruz, the Faire has another stellar lineup scheduled for this year, including Tommy Castro, Orgone (above), Con Brio, the Coffis Brothers, Chuck Prophet, the Hackensaw Boys, and much more. Get your festival hat out, set some dollars aside for local arts and crafts, put on your best dancing flip-flops and get ready to kick off festival season in Santa Cruz style.

INFO: 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3. Roaring Camp, 5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton. $20-$45. redwoodmountainfaire.com. WANT TO GO? Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Friday, May 25, to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the festival.