In 1973, American rock band Little Feat released Dixie Chicken, an album that would come to define the band’s sound and serve as its high water mark recording. The album was the first time that guitarist-vocalists Paul Paul Barrére and Fred Tackett played together. Little Feat disbanded in 1979, shortly before the death of frontman Lowell George, but Barrére and Tackett stayed connected, and have now formed an acoustic duet that will, as one review wrote, “quite frankly, blow you away.” Performing songs from the Little Feat catalog, as well as originals, the two—whose resumes include work with Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, and Tom Waits—breathe fresh life into classic tunes while honoring the legacy of the band’s original sound.

INFO: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Don Quixote’s, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton. $25/adv, $30/door. 335-2800. WANT TO GO? Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the show.