Giveaway: Tony Lindsay presents: Black Magic

By

Tony Lindsay barely needs an introduction for Bay Area music lovers. As lead vocalist for Santana for 25 years, and a multi-faceted bandleader in his own right, Lindsay is a familiar presence on the local scene. Lindsay’s latest project, Black Magic, sees him collaborating with an ace band, including standout blues guitarist Chris Cain. The band traverses blues, soul and jazz and shines a light on Lindsay’s award-winning vocal chops.

INFO: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 427-2227. WANT TO GO? Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 24 to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the show.