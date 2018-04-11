bog1815
Giveaway: Tony Lindsay presents: Black Magic

Win tickets to Tony Lindsay presents: Black Magic on Thursday, May 3 on Kuumbwa Jazz
Tony Lindsay barely needs an introduction for Bay Area music lovers. As lead vocalist for Santana for 25 years, and a multi-faceted bandleader in his own right, Lindsay is a familiar presence on the local scene. Lindsay’s latest project, Black Magic, sees him collaborating with an ace band, including standout blues guitarist Chris Cain. The band traverses blues, soul and jazz and shines a light on Lindsay’s award-winning vocal chops. 

INFO: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 427-2227. WANT TO GO? Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 24 to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the show.

Cat Johnson is a writer and content strategist focused on community, collaboration, the future of work and music. She's a regular contributor to Shareable and her writing has appeared in dozens of publications, including Yes! Magazine, No Depression, UTNE Reader, Mother Jones and Launchable Mag. More info: catjohnson.co. Follow her on Twitter at @CatJohnson.

