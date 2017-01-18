Tommy Igoe
Be Our Guest: Tommy Igoe Groove Conspiracy

Win tickets to Tommy Igoe on Monday, Jan. 30 at Kuumbwa Jazz
Drummer Tommy Igoe’s range extends to jazz, rock, pop, Broadway and more. An award-winning artist who was chosen top jazz drummer of 2014 by Modern Drummer readers, Igoe splits his time between the Bay Area and the East Coast. His West Coast group, the Groove Conspiracy, consists of 15 Bay Area music veterans and features Santana vocalist Tony Lindsay and Drew Zingg, former lead guitarist for legendary rock band Steely Dan. On Jan. 30, Igoe and company pay tribute to Steely Dan with a performance covering the band’s entire catalog.

INFO: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $27/adv, $32/door. 427-2227. WANT TO GO? Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the show.

Cat Johnson is a writer and content strategist focused on community, collaboration, the future of work and music.

