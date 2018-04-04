Music Picks Apr. 4-11

By

Live music highlights for the week of April 4, 2018.

WEDNESDAY 4/4

FUSION

CARLOS NAKAI

Have you ever seen Native American flute master R. Carlos Nakai in a Hawaiian shirt? I hadn’t either—until this week. But Nakai’s current quartet project is showcasing a different side of the renowned artist. The R. Carlos Nakai Quartet (RCNQ) is a fusion outfit that blends international styles and has a sonic range spanning from quiet and meditative to irresistibly groovy. Comprising Nakai on flutes, trumpet and voice; Will Clipman on drums, percussion and voice; AmoChip Dabney on saxophones, keyboards and voice; and Johnny Walker on bass and voice, the quartet brings new life and a collaborative spirit to traditional sounds. CAT JOHNSON

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Flynn’s Cabaret, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton. $25. 335-2800.

WEDNESDAY 4/4

ROCK

GETAWAY DOGS

For the last five years, the “cushy bedroom psychedelic bossanova” of the Getaway Dogs has provided dreamy tunes for Santa Cruzans to sit back and relax to. Fresh off their performance at the Santa Cruz Music Festival, this Wednesday the Dogs return to the Crepe Place with friends Spooky Mansion for a night of mystic melodies and floating fantasies. MAT WEIR

INFO: 9 p.m. Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $8. 429-6994.

WEDNESDAY 4/4

POP/ROOTS

MARIA MULDAUR

An acclaimed artist who topped the charts with her 1974 hit song “Midnight at the Oasis,” Maria Muldaur expanded her musical footprint to include roots, folk, blues, bluegrass and more. With a whopping 40 albums to her name, Muldaur has been a familiar presence on the pop music scene for the last four decades. Her latest project, dubbed “Jazzabelle,” is described as an “intimate evening of naughty

bawdy blues and vintage classic jazz.” CJ

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Michael’s on Main, 2591 Main St., Soquel. $20. 479-9777.

THURSDAY 4/5

FUNK

MAIN SQUEEZE

In its early days, funk band the Main Squeeze fancied itself a party band over at Indiana University, where, we can assume, they provided the soundtrack to many a debaucherous late night. Times have changed, and the funketeers have matured, but they’re no less dancey. They hit the road with Santa Cruz as one of their stops, and an incredible new album waiting in the wings. Produced by Randy Jackson (The guy who used to say “Dawg” on American Idol), Without A Sound is a personal, emotive grooving record with a heavy dose of funk and a splash of rock and soul. AARON CARNES

INFO: 8:30 p.m. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $10/adv, $15/door. 479-1854.

THURSDAY 4/5

FADO

ANTÓNIO ZAMBUJO

Acclaimed Portuguese guitarist and fado singer António Zambujo is part of a long line of many outstanding fado singers that includes the legendary Mariza and Dulce Pontes. A star whose 2002 debut album, O Mesmo Fado, garnered him critical acclaim and “Best New Fado Voice” honors from Radio Nova FM, Zambujo went on to become an internationally known sensation and recipient of even more awards, including the prestigious Amália Rodrigues Prize by the Amália Rodrigues Foundation in the category of “Best Male Fado Singer.” CJ

INFO: 7 p.m. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 427-2227.

FRIDAY 4/6

COUNTRY

DEVIL MAKES THREE

Your eyes do not deceive you! Santa Cruz’s prodigal sons (and daughter) are coming home to spread their roots and rock the Catalyst again. This is one band that needs no introduction as they have been a hometown favorite for nearly two decades, blending the folky sounds of the Santa Cruz Mountains with blues, jazz, honky tonk and a little bit of country swagger. MW

INFO: 9 p.m. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $35. 429-4135.

SATURDAY 4/7

ROCK

AL JARDINE

When you think of the Beach Boys, who comes to mind? Brian Wilson, of course, and his various brothers (and asshole cousin Mike Love). But hey, don’t forget Al Jardine! He’s an original member, and every bit the fantastic, dreamy singer that the Wilsons were. In 2010, he released his official debut studio album, A Postcard From California. It was recorded in Big Sur with some local musicians and some amazing guests (Neil Young, Brian Wilson, Steve Miller). It’s sunny, poppy, and everything else you’d want from an original Beach Boys member. AC

INFO: 7 p.m. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $33.50/adv, $49.25/door. 423-8209.

SATURDAY 4/7

ROCK

STONEFIELD

Raised in Australia on their parents’ vast record collection, which includes everything from Deep Purple to Zappa, the four hard-rocking sisters of Stonefield not only absorbed the wide scope of classic rock’s heyday, but also developed an instinctual chemistry that sounds as natural as breathing. AC

INFO: 8:30 p.m. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $8/adv, $10/door. 429-4135.

SUNDAY 4/8

JAZZ

LEE RITENOUR WITH DAVE GRUSIN

When it comes to paying the rent, it’s safe to assume that Dave Grusin doesn’t need this gig. The pianist spent four decades as an A-list Hollywood film composer, with a gaudy list of credits from 1967’s Divorce American Style and 1973’s Robert Mitchum classic The Friends of Eddie Coyle to his Oscar-winning score for 1988’s The Milagro Beanfield War and my personal favorite, the rollicking piano-driven soundtrack for 1993’s The Firm. He co-founded the extremely successful label GRP, which released around a dozen albums by Lee Ritenour, an accomplished guitarist with a passion for Brazilian music. The longtime friends have been touring together in recent years, a partnership that brings out the burnished lyricism of both players. ANDREW GILBERT

INFO: 7 and 9 p.m. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $35-$47. 427-2227.

