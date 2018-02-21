Music Picks Feb. 21-27

By

Live music highlights for the week of February 21, 2018.

WEDNESDAY 2/21

ROCK

SHAKEY ZIMMERMAN

Led by Pat Nevins, Shakey Zimmerman will perform a one-night-only acoustic tribute to iconic rockers Bob Dylan and Neil Young. The band will give listeners a chance to relive the emotional music of these legendary artists as they deliver covers that range from true-to-the-original to new twists on fan favorites. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Michael’s On Main, 2591 S. Main St., Soquel. $10. 479-9777.

FRIDAY 2/23

ROCK

LANGHORNE SLIM

Despite a name that sounds straight out of the classic Delta blues era, Langhorne Slim isn’t easy to pin down. At first listen, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter appears to fit nicely into the folk and roots category, but he doesn’t stop there. When Slim gets going, his folky delivery can turn into an impassioned rock-out session or a pop hook so sweet and catchy that it stays with you for weeks. Throw in some swirling strings and a willingness to be lyrically vulnerable and you have one of the most interesting artists around. CJ

INFO: 8 p.m. Don Quixote’s, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton. $15/adv, $18/door. 335-2800.

FRIDAY 2/23

ALT-FOLK

SEAN ROWE

When Sean Rowe was 18, he started writing songs in earnest. But at that point, he had a greater passion: the wilderness. Hailing from New York City, Troy got so fascinated by the great outdoors that he blogged about the woods, and studied at a wilderness survival school. Music would take a greater degree of seriousness in his life years later, and he channeled the simplicity of nature into his dark, gothic folk songs, as well as his deep, woodsy, bassy singing voice. He’s carved out a cult fan base over the past decade, but gained a few more fans last year with his new song “To Leave Something Behind,” which landed on the soundtrack of the film The Accountant. AC

INFO: 9 p.m. Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $15. 429-6994.

SATURDAY 2/24

REGGAE/FUSION

B-SIDE PLAYERS

B-Side Players could be called a contemporary reggae outfit—and it is that. But the award-winning San Diego-based band has musical roots that extend in many directions. The band members blend styles and instruments from Mexico, Brazil, Latin America, Cuba and more into what’s been described as “global funk.” Covering themes of rising up, social justice, freedom and the spiritual journey, the B-Side Players reflect a worldview of people, countries and communities working, celebrating and creating together. This Saturday, the Players celebrate Mexico’s flag day, Dia de la Bandera. CJ

INFO: 9 p.m. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $20. 479-1854.

MONDAY 2/26

GYPSY PUNK

GOGOL BORDELLO

Ever wanted to see a show that brings high-energy, vibrant, theatrical stage shows and a wild twist of eclectic music that’s like crack for the feet? Then gypsy punk act Gogol Bordello has you covered. Originally formed in 1999 in New York, this eight-piece band combines Eastern European gypsy music with punk rock attitude for a show unlike any other. MW

INFO: 9 p.m. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $35/adv, $38/door. 429-4135.

MONDAY 2/26

JAZZ/SOUL

LISA FISCHER & GRAND BATON

When Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer started performing with Grand Baton after being featured in the 2013 Academy Award-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom, the media storyline focused on the longtime backup singer finally stepping back into the spotlight. These days, she covers songs of her former employers, including the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross, but the powerhouse singer isn’t standing in anyone’s shadow. She’s an overwhelming force whose bracing combination of rock ’n’ roll, soul, jazz, and various international musical currents turns every performance into a hair-raising journey. ANDREW GILBERT

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $35/gen, $50/gold. 427-2227.

MONDAY 2/26 & TUESDAY 2/27

GARAGE-PUNK

BURGER A GO-GO

Burger Records puts out music that’s, well, fun! We’re talking punk rock, garage-rock, psych-pop, goth-rock, really anything with guitars, drums, and a ton of scrappy energy—technical proficiency is not a requirement for Burger bands, in fact it’s generally discouraged. Santa Cruz lucked out in that we are one of the stops for the label’s two-day Burger a Go-Go concert tour. The lineup is insane: Coathangers, Dengue Fever, Death Valley Girls, Summer Twins, the Flytrap Feels, and Patsy’s Rats. You save big time if you buy a two-day pass. AC

INFO: 8 p.m. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door, $30/two-night ticket, 429-4135.

TUESDAY 2/27

COUNTRY

WHITNEY ROSE

I heard the most fantastic definition of “countrypolitan” music the other day: “’60s girl group meets honkytonk feminism.” How could I not give that a spin? I imagine Dolly Parton, with her badassery, style and business savvy, being the patron saint of such a movement. Whitney Rose is an emerging star of the American country, roots and countrypolitan scene. Possessing what Rolling Stone called a “devilish twang,” Rose has a lyrical fearlessness around tackling tough topics, as heard on her new release, Rule 62. Later this year she’ll be on tour opening for Jason Isbell and John Moreland but on Tuesday, you can catch the rising phenomenon at Moe’s Alley. CJ

INFO: 8:30 p.m. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $8/adv, $12/door. 479-1854.

TUESDAY 2/27

AMERICANA

DAVID RAWLINGS

David Rawlings has collaborated with a ton of amazing people—Gillian Welch, Ryan Adams, Robyn Hitchcock, Bright Eyes, Old Crow Medicine Show, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, and Willie Watson. As a solo artist—and leader of the Dave Rawlings Machine—he’s a strong singer-songwriter all on his own accord, grooving old-timey folk music with country and rock flair. Some of it’s the kind of storytelling folk you’d expect from a person like him that draws so much from the rich American roots music tradition. Some of it is quite haunting. He also has a bit of a Bob Dylan-y voice, but we won’t hold that against him. AC

INFO: 8 p.m. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $39.50. 423-8209.

