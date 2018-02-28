Music Picks Feb. 28-Mar. 6

By

Live music highlights for the week of February 28, 2018.

WEDNESDAY 2/28

JAZZ

MILES ELECTRIC BAND

Miles Davis landed at the center of the jazz/rock fusion movement with the release of Bitches Brew, but that seminal 1969 album marked the start of a new journey rather than a culmination. He continued to evolve over the next two decades, adding and subtracting elements from rock and funk, Brazilian and Indian music, West African and psychedelia. The Miles Electric Band explores a broad swath of this territory, and features a rhythm section with players who toured and recorded with Davis, including Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones, percussionist Munyungo Jackson, and drummer Vincent Wilburn. They’re joined by a blazing cast of younger players, including saxophonist Antoine Roney, guitarist David Gilmore, tabla player Debasish Chaudhuri, and New Orleans trumpet star Christian Scott. ANDREW GILBERT

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $35. 427-2227.

THURSDAY 3/1

AMERICANA

MCCOY TYLER & FRIENDS

I don’t know if you know this, but McCoy Tyler has a lot of friends. You might have seen him booked as the McCoy Tyler Trio or the McCoy Tyler Band or the McCoy Tyler Wild Psychedelic Ride Through Santa’s Village. Maybe not the last one. But the iteration that makes the most sense is McCoy Tyler & Friends, because that’s what all of these monikers really are: Local boy Tyler playing his unique, earnest brand of Southern rock ’n’ roll meets classic Americana meets power pop with his very talented Santa Cruz friends. If you’re lucky, you may end up being one of his friends someday. AC

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Michaels on Main, 2591 S. Main St., Soquel. $8. 479-9777.

FRIDAY 3/2

ROCK

JERRY JOSEPH & THE JACKMORMONS

Salt Lake City is a trip—having grown up there, I can say that. The Mormon church has a presence that weaves through most things, but the area is also cradled by one of the most spectacular mountain ranges you’ll ever see, the people tend to be neighborly, and Salt Lake has an outstanding arts and music scene—including a robust music underground. Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons is one of the local-bands-done-good from the area. Led by prolific singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph, from the groups Little Women and Stockholm Syndrome, the band ventures into psych-leaning rock, a bit of jam, and a lot of lyrical poetry, and has extended its reach far beyond SLC. CJ

INFO: 9 p.m. Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $12. 429-6994.

FRIDAY 3/2

R&B

BOOKER T. JONES

Way back in the way, way back, Booker T Jones wrote and performed some legendary soul-R&B classics. His instrumental “Green Onions” for his band the M.G.’s is arguably one of the most famous instrumental tracks ever put to wax. It’s got a real “Hit the Road Jack” vibe, but 1,000 times better. The M.G.’s are considered originators of the grooving Southern soul in its infancy. Jones’ accomplishments in music are too numerous to list here—just set your alarm for March 2, and go enjoy the music of a legend. AC

INFO: 7 & 9 p.m. Kuumbwa, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $35/adv, $40/door. 427-2227.

FRIDAY 3/2

ROCK/REGGAE

ZACH DEPUTY

Zach Deputy has a feelgood reggae-funk-Latin thing going on. The multi-instrumentalist songwriter and looper has described his sound as “island-infused drum ’n’ bass gospel ninja soul.” Based in Savannah, Georgia, Deputy sometimes sings about mundane topics, such as Chevys and scrambled eggs and mornings, but he does it in a catchy, endearing way. He seems like your brother’s good-natured friend who’s always welcome at family gatherings because he’s fun to be around and makes everybody feel good. And he’s a kickass musician to boot. CJ

INFO: 9 p.m. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $12/adv, $15/door. 479-1854.

SATURDAY 3/3

REGGAE

WARRIOR KING

Born in 1979, when classic Jamaican roots reggae was all but over, Mark Dyer—later to be known as Warrior King—would grow up to embody this classic ’70s sound, and its uplifting spirit. Back in the ’90s, he went by the name Junior King, and was a popular dancehall artist. His change to Warrior King was more than just a style change, it was about embracing his spiritualism. He dedicated his music to fighting oppression, and loving God. “Virtuous Woman” was the debut single as Warrior King in 2001. Ever since, he’s had a loyal fanbase for creating incredible reggae. AC

INFO: 9 p.m. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $15/adv, $20/door. 479-1854.

SUNDAY 3/4

R&B

ADRIAN MARCEL

Adrian Marcel first hit the scene five years ago—at the ripe age of 22—with his explosive mixtape 7 Days A Week. His smooth voice and wide range of R&B, hip-hop and soul music influences have led the Oakland native down a path of collaborating with everyone from Kelly Rowland and Sage the Gemini to Raphael Saadiq, who also produced the singer’s debut mixtape. Last year, Marcel dropped his long awaited debut full-length, GMFU, and continues to represent Bay Area sounds to a new generation across the country. MAT WEIR

INFO: 9 p.m. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 429-4135.

MONDAY 3/5

PSYCH ROCK

EARTHLESS

According to the Oxford Dictionary, “earthless” is an adjective from the 17th century defined as “unencumbered by material or earthly things; spiritual,” and it’s the perfect name for this trio of headbangers from San Diego. No strangers to Santa Cruz, Earthless has been delighting heshers and rockers since 2001 with a no-holds-barred brand of controlled chaos. Packing in more jam than a Smucker’s plant, Earthless explores the space in between sounds, taking listeners on a psychedelic spin through structure and improvisation unlike any before them. MW

INFO: 9 p.m. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $22/door. 429-4135.

TUESDAY 3/6

FOLK-ROCK

MAMMALS

New York’s Hudson Valley has a rich folk music history; the legendary Pete Seeger championed environmental and social causes in the area, among others. Folk-rock group the Mammals is part of a new generation of bands carrying on the Hudson Valley music lineage, sharing its legacy with the global audience of roots music fans. Co-founded by Seeger’s grandson, Tao Rodríguez-Seeger, the band brings a high-energy vibe to folk traditions and a truth-to-power ethos of which Seeger would have been proud. In 2008, the band went on hiatus and now they’re back, with a performance Tuesday at Flynn’s Cabaret (formerly Don Quixote’s). CJ

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Flynn’s Cabaret, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton. $15. 335-2800.

IN THE QUEUE

SWEET PLOT

Funk and rock out of San Francisco. Saturday at Crepe Place

JOURNEY UNAUTHORIZED

Don’t stop believing in classic rock tributes. Saturday at Rio Theatre

A LOVE SUPREME CELEBRATION

All-star tribute to John Coltrane. Saturday at Michael’s on Main

MOLOTOV

Rock ’n’roll out of Mexico City. Sunday at Catalyst

CLAUDIA VILLELA & KENNY WERNER

Brazilian jazz vocal sensation and her pianist. Monday at Kuumbwa