Music Picks Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Live music highlights for the week of February 28, 2018.
WEDNESDAY 2/28
JAZZ
MILES ELECTRIC BAND
Miles Davis landed at the center of the jazz/rock fusion movement with the release of Bitches Brew, but that seminal 1969 album marked the start of a new journey rather than a culmination. He continued to evolve over the next two decades, adding and subtracting elements from rock and funk, Brazilian and Indian music, West African and psychedelia. The Miles Electric Band explores a broad swath of this territory, and features a rhythm section with players who toured and recorded with Davis, including Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones, percussionist Munyungo Jackson, and drummer Vincent Wilburn. They’re joined by a blazing cast of younger players, including saxophonist Antoine Roney, guitarist David Gilmore, tabla player Debasish Chaudhuri, and New Orleans trumpet star Christian Scott. ANDREW GILBERT
INFO: 7:30 p.m. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $35. 427-2227.
THURSDAY 3/1
AMERICANA
MCCOY TYLER & FRIENDS
I don’t know if you know this, but McCoy Tyler has a lot of friends. You might have seen him booked as the McCoy Tyler Trio or the McCoy Tyler Band or the McCoy Tyler Wild Psychedelic Ride Through Santa’s Village. Maybe not the last one. But the iteration that makes the most sense is McCoy Tyler & Friends, because that’s what all of these monikers really are: Local boy Tyler playing his unique, earnest brand of Southern rock ’n’ roll meets classic Americana meets power pop with his very talented Santa Cruz friends. If you’re lucky, you may end up being one of his friends someday. AC
INFO: 7:30 p.m. Michaels on Main, 2591 S. Main St., Soquel. $8. 479-9777.
FRIDAY 3/2
ROCK
JERRY JOSEPH & THE JACKMORMONS
Salt Lake City is a trip—having grown up there, I can say that. The Mormon church has a presence that weaves through most things, but the area is also cradled by one of the most spectacular mountain ranges you’ll ever see, the people tend to be neighborly, and Salt Lake has an outstanding arts and music scene—including a robust music underground. Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons is one of the local-bands-done-good from the area. Led by prolific singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph, from the groups Little Women and Stockholm Syndrome, the band ventures into psych-leaning rock, a bit of jam, and a lot of lyrical poetry, and has extended its reach far beyond SLC. CJ
INFO: 9 p.m. Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $12. 429-6994.
FRIDAY 3/2
R&B
BOOKER T. JONES
Way back in the way, way back, Booker T Jones wrote and performed some legendary soul-R&B classics. His instrumental “Green Onions” for his band the M.G.’s is arguably one of the most famous instrumental tracks ever put to wax. It’s got a real “Hit the Road Jack” vibe, but 1,000 times better. The M.G.’s are considered originators of the grooving Southern soul in its infancy. Jones’ accomplishments in music are too numerous to list here—just set your alarm for March 2, and go enjoy the music of a legend. AC
INFO: 7 & 9 p.m. Kuumbwa, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $35/adv, $40/door. 427-2227.
FRIDAY 3/2
ROCK/REGGAE
ZACH DEPUTY
Zach Deputy has a feelgood reggae-funk-Latin thing going on. The multi-instrumentalist songwriter and looper has described his sound as “island-infused drum ’n’ bass gospel ninja soul.” Based in Savannah, Georgia, Deputy sometimes sings about mundane topics, such as Chevys and scrambled eggs and mornings, but he does it in a catchy, endearing way. He seems like your brother’s good-natured friend who’s always welcome at family gatherings because he’s fun to be around and makes everybody feel good. And he’s a kickass musician to boot. CJ
INFO: 9 p.m. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $12/adv, $15/door. 479-1854.
SATURDAY 3/3
REGGAE
WARRIOR KING
Born in 1979, when classic Jamaican roots reggae was all but over, Mark Dyer—later to be known as Warrior King—would grow up to embody this classic ’70s sound, and its uplifting spirit. Back in the ’90s, he went by the name Junior King, and was a popular dancehall artist. His change to Warrior King was more than just a style change, it was about embracing his spiritualism. He dedicated his music to fighting oppression, and loving God. “Virtuous Woman” was the debut single as Warrior King in 2001. Ever since, he’s had a loyal fanbase for creating incredible reggae. AC
INFO: 9 p.m. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $15/adv, $20/door. 479-1854.
SUNDAY 3/4
R&B
ADRIAN MARCEL
Adrian Marcel first hit the scene five years ago—at the ripe age of 22—with his explosive mixtape 7 Days A Week. His smooth voice and wide range of R&B, hip-hop and soul music influences have led the Oakland native down a path of collaborating with everyone from Kelly Rowland and Sage the Gemini to Raphael Saadiq, who also produced the singer’s debut mixtape. Last year, Marcel dropped his long awaited debut full-length, GMFU, and continues to represent Bay Area sounds to a new generation across the country. MAT WEIR
INFO: 9 p.m. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 429-4135.
MONDAY 3/5
PSYCH ROCK
EARTHLESS
According to the Oxford Dictionary, “earthless” is an adjective from the 17th century defined as “unencumbered by material or earthly things; spiritual,” and it’s the perfect name for this trio of headbangers from San Diego. No strangers to Santa Cruz, Earthless has been delighting heshers and rockers since 2001 with a no-holds-barred brand of controlled chaos. Packing in more jam than a Smucker’s plant, Earthless explores the space in between sounds, taking listeners on a psychedelic spin through structure and improvisation unlike any before them. MW
INFO: 9 p.m. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $22/door. 429-4135.
TUESDAY 3/6
FOLK-ROCK
MAMMALS
New York’s Hudson Valley has a rich folk music history; the legendary Pete Seeger championed environmental and social causes in the area, among others. Folk-rock group the Mammals is part of a new generation of bands carrying on the Hudson Valley music lineage, sharing its legacy with the global audience of roots music fans. Co-founded by Seeger’s grandson, Tao Rodríguez-Seeger, the band brings a high-energy vibe to folk traditions and a truth-to-power ethos of which Seeger would have been proud. In 2008, the band went on hiatus and now they’re back, with a performance Tuesday at Flynn’s Cabaret (formerly Don Quixote’s). CJ
INFO: 7:30 p.m. Flynn’s Cabaret, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton. $15. 335-2800.
IN THE QUEUE
SWEET PLOT
Funk and rock out of San Francisco. Saturday at Crepe Place
JOURNEY UNAUTHORIZED
Don’t stop believing in classic rock tributes. Saturday at Rio Theatre
All-star tribute to John Coltrane. Saturday at Michael’s on Main
MOLOTOV
Rock ’n’roll out of Mexico City. Sunday at Catalyst
CLAUDIA VILLELA & KENNY WERNER
Brazilian jazz vocal sensation and her pianist. Monday at Kuumbwa