Giveaway: Hari Kondabolu

Comedian Hari Kondabolu is described by fellow comic and collaborator W. Kamau Bell as “the comedy equivalent of a punk rock concert that breaks out at a human-rights rally.” Possessing sharp intelligence, a social consciousness and a knack for crafting smart, well-structured jokes, the Brooklyn-based Kondabolu is one of the top political comics working today. Host of his own Comedy Central special, he’s also appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, John Oliver’s NY Standup Show and more. On Feb. 24, Kondabolu returns to Santa Cruz.

INFO: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $15/adv, $20/door. 423-1338.