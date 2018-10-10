Santa Cruz Sentinel deleted story
Managing Editor Leaves the ‘Sentinel’

After 10 months of leading the paper, Kara Meyberg Guzman moves on
By
Posted on

Outgoing Santa Cruz Sentinel Managing Editor Kara Meyberg Guzman penned a heartfelt farewell to the paper on Thursday, Oct. 4, her last day at the 162-year-old daily, which she led for 10 months.

Guzman thanked the paper’s hard-working reporters, photographers and editors in challenging times. “Nobody here is complacent,” she said. Guzman also cited differences with management. The Sentinel is part of NorCal Community Media, run by Digital First Media, which is owned by the hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Last December, Guzman was optimistic when she took over the Sentinel in place of then-Editor Don Miller, who was stepping down. Miller was decidedly less cheery at the time, although he believed in Guzman, who he said would need that positive spirit “to survive the headwinds that are rocking the newspaper industry.”

Guzman, who said she would rather not discuss the reasons for her departure, would love to keep doing journalism, but only if it involves staying in Santa Cruz. 

