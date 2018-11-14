Opinion: November 14, 2018

Editor's Note
I just looked back at my editor’s notes in the Santa Cruz Gives issues from the last couple of years and they are by far the longest I’ve ever written.
Clearly, I can’t shut up about how much I love this program, how I think it’s the most important thing we do all year, and how I continue to marvel at how it’s helping to radicalize how we support our nonprofits in Santa Cruz County.
So this year, I promised myself I wouldn’t get so worked up about the new holiday giving drive … well, except I have to mention that we just added one of the most fantastic sponsors we could possibly ask for: Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, which for the first time will be contributing $20,000 in matching funds to your donations.
The more your favorite nonprofits raise, the more they’ll receive of this year’s matching funds, which, with the help of this new contribution, now total $27,000.
Oh, and going into our fourth year now, I have to mention what has become one of my favorite things every time: watching the hard-working local heroes behind these groups bond over things like sharing new ways of connecting to donors who care about their causes and even competing in good fun (but passionately!) for the three Santa Cruz Gives awards: Most Donors Overall, Most Donors Under 35 Years Old, and Most Innovative Program.
Those awards are made possible by Oswald, which reminds me that I want to thank them and our other partners, too—we could not do this without the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz County Bank and Wynn Capital Management.
Oh no, I’m doing it again, aren’t I? OK, then let me just point you to this week’s cover story for more on who you can give to this year and how. Help us make this the most successful Santa Cruz Gives year yet!
STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Letters to the Editor
Re: “The Harder They Come” (GT, 11/7):
Nice recognition of a local grad who has done well for himself. I think it is important to recognize some facts in the case where he represented Hulk Hogan, Bollea v. Gawker, a lawsuit that was tossed out of federal court originally and then shopped around until a favorable judge was found who would hear it in Florida. The case was paid for in large part by billionaire Peter Thiel, a co-founder of Paypal and current Facebook board member who paid over 10 million dollars to finance lawsuits against Gawker. The case is considered by many to be fueled by right-wing money from Thiel over articles Gawker published, used to silence journalists and news media organizations.
Rob Shapero
Aptos
Truly Spooked
The other day I was walking around my neighborhood with my dog. I do that a lot. I take in the various holiday decorations. Halloween has become a bigger deal than it should be. There were skeletons, spider webs (overkill on the webs, folks), and tombstones. Witches hung from trees and pumpkins sported crooked grins. What I didn’t expect to see was a head of Barack Obama amongst the decorations on Windham Avenue. I was offended, as a person of color, but also mystified. Obama was the president for eight years. He does not hold any office and while one might put the head of, say, the Unabomber, or the Parkland shooter, (which would, by the way, be in terrible taste) this house chose to put Barack Obama. Was it meant to be amusing, scary? Was it a comment on his character? I mean, he’s only had one wife and didn’t spend his waking hours tweeting to everyone who criticized him. Let’s face it, he took a lot of crap, just for being black, but never stooped to the level of his detractors. Apparently it’s open season now on anyone who is critical of the administration, colored, female, press, American. I don’t have to agree with my compatriots, but I’m not going to demonize them. All the extremists feel they have finally been invited to the party and they are bringing their weapons. Who wouldn’t be spooked?
N. Moody
Santa Cruz
More Halloween Thoughts
In the spirit of the recent Halloween holiday and all things spooky and scary I felt compelled to respond to a recent “Local Talk” question: “What scared you as a kid, and what scares you now?”
My answer: Ironically, nothing scared me as a kid, as I had a fun and fearless childhood. However, now as an adult, I am terrified of quite a lot—poverty, cancer, irreversible pollution, rapists, murderers, creepy spy games, drug trafficking, prostitution rings, and widespread police/government corruption, to name a few!
There, how’s that for scary? Take that, Halloweenies!
Thanks for the forum.
Codi Ann Kutsch
Watsonville
Re: Lile O. Cruse
As an alum of Cabrillo Stage, and the proud husband of one of the performers mentioned here, I appreciate the research, effort and professionalism you poured into your article. Lile was a rare gem, and he will be with us always. The community and family we found under his steady hand will never be forgotten; we can only try to replicate it in our own lives. The evening celebrating his legacy was touching, and it was humbling to see how many outstanding performers and people he influenced. Best wishes and heartfelt thanks to Michele, his family, Jana, Janie and all the rest who loved and admired him.
— Mike Rhodes