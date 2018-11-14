Opinion: November 14, 2018

Editor's Note

I just looked back at my editor’s notes in the Santa Cruz Gives issues from the last couple of years and they are by far the longest I’ve ever written.

Clearly, I can’t shut up about how much I love this program, how I think it’s the most important thing we do all year, and how I continue to marvel at how it’s helping to radicalize how we support our nonprofits in Santa Cruz County.

So this year, I promised myself I wouldn’t get so worked up about the new holiday giving drive … well, except I have to mention that we just added one of the most fantastic sponsors we could possibly ask for: Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, which for the first time will be contributing $20,000 in matching funds to your donations.

The more your favorite nonprofits raise, the more they’ll receive of this year’s matching funds, which, with the help of this new contribution, now total $27,000.

Oh, and going into our fourth year now, I have to mention what has become one of my favorite things every time: watching the hard-working local heroes behind these groups bond over things like sharing new ways of connecting to donors who care about their causes and even competing in good fun (but passionately!) for the three Santa Cruz Gives awards: Most Donors Overall, Most Donors Under 35 Years Old, and Most Innovative Program.

Those awards are made possible by Oswald, which reminds me that I want to thank them and our other partners, too—we could not do this without the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz County Bank and Wynn Capital Management.

Oh no, I’m doing it again, aren’t I? OK, then let me just point you to this week’s cover story for more on who you can give to this year and how. Help us make this the most successful Santa Cruz Gives year yet!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF