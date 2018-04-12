Opinion April 11, 2018

Editor's Note For the last couple of years, we’ve been tracking the increased risk of fire danger facing Santa Cruz County. Our award-winning 2016 story about why wildfires are getting worse has, unfortunately, proven to be prescient. Since then, we’ve seen fires in Santa Barbara and Santa Rosa that have in many ways defied even the most dire warnings about California wildfires, and we’ve written, too, about what lessons we might learn from those. The news about wildfires only seems to get worse, and tracking this beat, I’ve gotten used to a rather bleak outlook from the firefighters and other experts whose job is to help all of us manage fire risk. Still, I find this week’s cover story by Malcolm Terence particularly unsettling. First, because it clearly explains how easily the Bear Fire in the San Lorenzo uplands could have been far more devastating, and how canyons around the county could be hit by the same confluence of factors. And second, because it lays out how the intersection of weather and flames in the Santa Barbara and Santa Rosa fires have Cal Fire experts imagining the kind of wildfire that can sweep from the mountains into the city of Santa Cruz. I’d certainly never imagined such a possibility, but in the new reality of California wildfires it’s gone from a worst-case scenario firehouse joke to something state and local officials genuinely have to think about. The good news that the story delivers is there are things that can be done to reduce the fire risk in our neighborhoods, and I hope it inspires action, because one thing that’s abundantly clear is that there’s no time to waste. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Data Mining The Draft EIR for the proposed (so-called) Student Housing West (GT, “Fielding Inquiry,” 3/28) is in, and logic is out the window. An EIR is supposed to base its conclusions and recommendations on the data. We want to live in an evidence-based culture, right? Well, someone forgot to tell whoever wrote the conclusions of the EIR that they need to follow all the data, not just the one single part of it that seems to support what the developer wants. Of the 24 environmental factors studied, only one favors the proposal over their Alternative #3. Eleven favor the alternative. That alternative, however, fails to destroy the meadow that we all see when we look up at the campus, that we all pass as we go up there. Wouldn’t it be a pity, they think, if the meadow is allowed to remain untouched, like the Long Range Development Plan requires? If you want to believe I’m exaggerating, don’t look at the Draft EIR at ucsc.edu. If you want to get involved, check out the East Meadow Action Committee at eastmeadowaction.org. Don Weiss | Santa Cruz