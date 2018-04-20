Opinion April 18, 2018

Editor's Note The idea of a “progressive split” on local issues is nothing new—certainly the Santa Cruz political landscape is proof that progressives aren’t in the kind of philosophical lock-step they’re often imagined to share. The debate over the direction of post-earthquake downtown Santa Cruz in the early ’90s could get pretty vicious—especially when it came to issues like chain stores and the sleeping ban. The desalinization issue was divisive a few years ago. But the way the question of what to do with the rail trail has polarized environmentalists somehow seems even more rancorous. The heated battle between those who want to see a cyclist-friendly trail-only solution and those who want “rail and trail” has spun off in many directions, and this week Jacob Pierce delivers the first in a series of stories about the issues involved. The amount of time he’s spent out in the field (as in, literal fields) with activists from both sides is remarkable, and the story reflects that depth of research. I also want to take a minute to acknowledge the GT staffers, including Pierce, who were announced last weekend as the winners of 2017 California Journalism Awards. He won third place in the Coverage of Local Government category for his story on housing issues, “Building Material.” Georgia Johnson was a finalist in the same category for her article on the defunding of women’s self-defense classes, “Defense Spending.” Lily Stoicheff won a second-place award in the Enterprise News Story category for her cover story “Santa Cruz’s Restaurant Crisis.” And I won second place in the Profile Story category for my cover story on the Santa Cruz Symphony, “Maestro on a Mission.” Congratulations to all! STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Festival Woes Thank you for your article on the Santa Cruz American Music Festival, with the sad news that it may no longer be happening, and the fascinating memories and insights of Phil Lewis. This well-organized festival, in its lovely location, will be sorely missed if it is unable to return. The community will have lost a great way to welcome summer, especially lovers of live-music in outdoor venues—not to mention the many businesses that benefited from the Festival directly or indirectly. The challenges of running a small music festival are well delineated in the article, clearly demonstrating how difficult it is to make a go of it. Those of us working on the Redwood Mountain Faire understand this, since we are facing many of the same challenges of ever-increasing costs. Only the fact that it is a fundraiser for more than 20 local community organizations ($300,000 in the first eight years) helps us deal with that—because that helps motivate over 300 volunteers to help run the Faire, and encourages many businesses to provide discounts and sponsorships. Also helping are the many local fine arts and crafts vendors, the many children’s activities, and the low cost that make it both a great music festival and a fun family event. We hope that those missing their annual Memorial Day music festival will find that the Redwood Mountain Faire on June 2 and 3, at Roaring Camp in Felton, may help to fill the gap in their lives since we’ve all lost the SCAMF for this year and possibly longer. Thanks to Phil Lewis and the others who made it such a great event. NANCY MACY | STEERING COMMITTEE, REDWOOD MOUNTAIN FAIRE