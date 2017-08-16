Opinion August 16, 2017

Editor's Note I’ve been hearing about Neil Young and the Ducks for decades in Santa Cruz. The details of the story were always vague enough to seem like it might just be some urban legend somebody made up: sure, everybody knows Neil Young had a connection to Santa Cruz, but did you know he actually had a band here? Yeah, it was called the Ducks, and it only existed for one summer in the ’70s. Oh, and they only played inside the city limits of Santa Cruz, because of some secret agreement he had to sign with his record company! It sounds … ridiculous. But at some point, I got my hands on an archival copy of the 1977 GT story profiling the band, proving that it was indeed real—and as musically promising as the local legends about it suggested. Still, there were a lot of maddening questions—first and foremost, what happened to the Ducks, and why? Geoffrey Dunn’s cover story this week explains not only how Neil Young and the Ducks came to be, and why they broke up (it turns out to be maybe the worst reason I’ve ever heard of for a band to break up, and that’s saying a lot), but also why their brief existence is remembered by those who saw them as so magical. Upside: this is the story I’ve always wanted to read about the Ducks. Downside: now I’m even more crushed that I never got to see them. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR IN CHIEF

Family Tree Steve, I enjoyed your interview/story about the Sgt. Pepper album cover (“Lonely at the Top,” Aug. 9). But how did you manage to leave out Jann’s artist mother (and Ted’s wife), Miriam? I own of one of Miriam’s moody mid-century serigraphs. She is also well known as a ceramicist and sculptor. Hope you’ll find a way to mention Miriam in the next issue. Mark Bradlyn | Aptos Thanks, Mark, for giving me an excuse to do so. Due to space limits, I had to leave out some interesting aspects of Jann Haworth’s story, including her experimental, anti-establishment work prior to 1967, and her mother Miriam’s successful artist career. They both warrant further reading for those who’d like to know more about the artist who co-created the ‘Sgt. Pepper’ cover. — Steve Palopoli

Where We Live I really enjoyed your cover story on the Beatles, but did you realize that there is a Yellow Submarine sing-along Aug. 19 at the Rio benefiting local nonprofit Santa Cruz Performing Arts? It’s the perfect way to support kids and celebrate the Beatles! Nicolette Nasr | Santa Cruz