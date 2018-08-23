Opinion: August 22, 2018

Editor's Note This week’s cover story really hits home for those of us here at GT, and I think it will do the same for a lot of people in the Santa Cruz community. James Aschbacher has been a member of Good Times’ extended family for nearly as long as this paper has existed; when I first came on board in the mid-’90s, he was kind of like the whole staff’s awesome uncle, and everybody loved when he came around the office with our film critic Lisa Jensen. Interestingly, Lisa says in her tribute to him this week that they never spent a night apart back then, but I have my doubts that they even spent a moment apart. I literally never saw one of them without the other, and I know I’m not the only one. Talking about him since his death in April with others who knew him better than I did, I’ve realized it wasn’t just GT—he was pretty much the awesome uncle of the whole Santa Cruz arts scene. And everybody knew the relationship that he and Lisa shared was special, but I never knew the details until I read this story. It turns out it was even stranger and funnier and more delightful than we imagined. I’m grateful that there will be an event to celebrate Jim’s life this weekend at the Rio, and I’m grateful to Lisa for sharing this story of a truly unique man and her truly unique partnership with him. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Re-Imagine Library Plan I wasn’t sure whether to laugh or cry when reading the printed material produced and supplied at the city’s Aug. 6 Open House. The event was held to sell the proposed $67.7 million library/garage project to the public. It’s very disheartening for those of us who value libraries (and librarians) to witness the trajectory of events since Measure S passed, which was intended to upgrade county libraries. Instead of spending within our means, the downtown library, the flagship of the system, is deemed unworthy of renovation. Instead, 369 new parking spaces would be created for $41 million and at least $26.7 million to put the library in the parking structure. That seems crazy. This project needs to be re-imagined. Judi Grunstra

Santa Cruz

It’s Up to Us In my campaign for City Council, I have discussed door-to-door with voters the issues facing Watsonville that cannot be ignored: homelessness, the mentally ill, lack of low- and moderate-income housing, and the quality of life in Watsonville. At last, the board of supes has taken action. We need to pass the affordable housing bond issue and the sales tax half-cent increase as we are on our own dealing with these issues. Why? Trump, an illegitimate POTUS, has made California the unwanted bastard child in virtually every utterage he has made about issues facing us. Our federal judges have blocked his immigration policies; he is greeted with thunderous protests whenever anyone from his administration ventures forth to California; Hollywood has launched broadside after broadside exposing his corruption, greed, calumny and hypocrisy. Santa Cruz County, it is up to us. We need to deal with our issues that these two ballot measures address. Please join me in supporting both the affordable housing bond act and the half-cent sales tax increase. Steve Trujillo

Watsonville

Re: Susan Solt Looks like there’s a fox in the henhouse. You can reframe, rephrase it or bury it in euphemisms—commodification of creative human expression is and always has been a sellout’s path. Commodification sucks the life out of everything it touches. The context offered of Da Vinci’s circumstance diminishes both his genius by itself and the impact that public demand had. Does the description mean to suggest Da Vinci sought public demand so he became a genius? I’m no expert, but I think he would have been and was often creative for free. Resources were made available, so conceivably he applied his creativity as a practical means. It sounds almost blasphemous to think what he earned would be considered his inspiration. — esteban