Opinion August 23, 2017

Editor's Note

I first met UCSC professor Gary Griggs a couple of years ago, while we were both waiting around on Four Mile Beach during the shooting of a film about Santa Cruz nature photographer Frans Lanting. There is probably no better circumstances under which to meet Griggs—on a beach, where he is completely in his element, with lots of time to fill in between setups. In fact, he had actually brought photos of Santa Cruz beaches; I’m not sure they were even for the film, it’s possible he just carries these things around with him. Within minutes, he was showing me photos of local rock arches from different decades to illustrate how they had crumbled over time, and then literally reaching out to put his hand on the mudstone of one of the cliffs next to us and explaining why they are so vulnerable to erosion.

Since then, when I’m at the beach, I still sometimes find myself explaining to whoever I’m with how wave energy works on mudstone. I’m serious, that’s how it is with Griggs—he has a way of explaining things in such a clear way, opening your eyes to how the world is working around you.

That’s why I’m heartened to see him releasing a new book on climate change, and from his interview with Maria Grusauskas in this week’s issue, I can see he’s lost none of his power both as a scientist and a storyteller. I guarantee you will learn a lot from her article about the dangers threatening our coasts—and you might just find yourself telling someone else about it next time you’re on the beach.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF