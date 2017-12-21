Opinion December 20, 2017

Editor's Note For 51 weeks out of the year, we take the news very seriously around here. I know some people might think we occasionally get a little too snarky or wacky—so it goes for an alt-weekly in a mainstream media world—but in general what I hear from readers is that they like the humor and personality we try to deliver, as long as it’s balanced with careful reporting and thoughtful analysis. That is so fair and reasonable, and to all of those wonderfully discerning and real-news-loving members of the Santa Cruz community who we make this paper for every week, let me just say: I’m so, so sorry. Because things are about to get ridiculous. Our Year in Review issue is the week we look back on everything that happened this year and laugh, cringe, feel all the feels, and in general shake our heads in disbelief. And actually, I’m not really sorry, in fact, I hope it’s as absurdly fun for you to read as it was for us to write. Another thing you will notice this week is that film times are back in our movie section. To be honest, those things drive us crazy, because so often theaters can’t get us the correct information about what they’re showing every week in time to meet our press deadline—that’s why you’ll often see “Call theater for showtimes” instead of listings. It got to the point where we figured printing them every week wasn’t worth it for readers. But in the last few weeks, we’ve heard from many of you saying you want us to keep running them, so run them we shall. Thanks for the feedback, and enjoy the year in review! STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Even ‘Affordable’ is Expensive I agree with Nada Misunas (Letters, 12/6): Not everyone who wants to live in Santa Cruz will be able to do so. However, neither Ms. Misunas nor anyone else can stop people from coming here. Those who can afford to buy or rent will find homes, but prices will remain high because supply will never keep up with demand. Even “affordable” housing will remain expensive relative to other places. If established, rent control will have only minimal effect. Any politician who promises otherwise is naive, uninformed, or disingenuous. Gigo deSilvas | Santa Cruz