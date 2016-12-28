Opinion December 28, 2016

Editor's Note I’ve been collecting songs about Santa Cruz for years, not really doing anything with them besides putting them on mixes for friends who would get a kick out of them, and occasionally playing them on a radio show. It wasn’t research for anything, just a fun thing that always made me think about how interesting it is to see (or, in this case, hear) how one place can be viewed from so many different perspectives. To hear a song about your city can make you look at it in an entirely different way, or make you laugh at how much you can relate to the songwriter’s point of view. Thanks to Jacob Pierce, this Santa Cruz song habit finally has a purpose. After talking about and sitting around listening to these songs, we started hashing out a “ranking” of which were best. Which we took very seriously, of course; in fact, arguing passionately over this totally ridiculous and arbitrary list was my favorite thing about the doing this story. That, and all of the Santa Cruz songs I discovered for the first time. Thanks to Devil Makes Three for giving us a (flimsy) excuse to write this story, and to you, the reader, for indulging it. Hope you have as much fun with it as we did. And while I’m at it, thanks for reading every week; it’s been a pleasure and a privilege to bring you the news this year. And one more big thanks to those who donated to our Santa Cruz Gives nonprofits this holiday season. If you’ve been meaning to, but never quite got around to it, you can do so at santacruzgives.org through Dec. 31. Happy new year! STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Hashtagged Re: Year in Review (GT, 12/21): Thank you. #ThemMemesTho Juliana Williamson-Page | Live Oak

Too Much of a Good Thing Presidents use the National Antiquities Act to protect ecologically significant land by designating it a national monument. With few exceptions, environmentalists enthusiastically and unanimously welcome it. Coast Dairies, the 5,800-acre property stretching up the coastal hills and canyons from Highway 1 north of Santa Cruz, is one of those exceptions. Two years ago San Mateo-based Sempervirens Fund launched a well-funded campaign to make Coast Dairies a national monument. The Santa Cruz community, with little detailed knowledge of the “facts on the ground,” responded eagerly to the campaign’s promises to save redwoods (actually, they were nearly all clear cut 100 years ago) and protect the property from development. Local environmental activists, who fought for years to preserve Coast Dairies, were less enthusiastic. Why? Because that battle has already been won. Save-the-Redwoods League acquired Coast Dairies in 1998 and it was given to the federal Bureau of Land Management in 2014, accompanied by ironclad deed restrictions and a Coastal Development Permit that permanently prohibit development. Monument status will do little but greatly increase visitation to the property, without any guarantee of additional funds for stewardship, and local police, fire and rescue services, already stretched thin, will be overburdened. The best way to ensure that Coast Dairies isn’t impacted by too many human users—cyclists, hikers, equestrians—is to let BLM quietly manage it, with local oversight. Monument status will just be too much of a good thing. Write or call the White House and tell the President that. Ted Benhari | Friends of the North Coast