Opinion February 1, 2017

Editor's Note Many of Donald Trump’s first agenda items as president have sparked visceral outrage—his plans to limit women’s reproductive rights fueled Women’s Marches around the world, and his move to impose a travel ban on legal American visitors and even citizens incited protests at U.S. airports last weekend. That these extreme actions have provoked such passionate resistance makes sense, especially as the supposedly populist Trump responds to the anger of the populace by taking in a screening of Finding Dory and bizarrely suggesting that his policies are “working out very nicely.” What I don’t understand, on the other hand, is the relative lack of pushback against Trump’s plan to repeal—or at the very least, significantly scale back—the Affordable Care Act. It’s a move that will wreck as many lives as Trump’s other actions, and may sabotage the overall well-being of our country even more. Perhaps it’s simply an issue wrapped in too much policy-speak to be totally clear to a lot of people, or the bureaucratic nature of the topic has numbed the emotion around it. I’ve had more than one person tell me something along the lines of “Well, it wasn’t a perfect system anyway …” I wonder if those people will feel the same after reading Kara Guzman’s cover story this week. Because what it does is strip away the policy-speak to take a closer look at what losing just one facet of Obamacare coverage—the access it provides to mental health care in Santa Cruz County—will mean to thousands of people who depend on it. It’s clear from reading it how losing even just this one aspect of the ACA will devastate our ability to deal with mental health issues locally. That it comes at a time when we are finally making real progress in how we treat mental health care only makes it more of a disaster, and an outrage. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

It’s Gonna Be Terrific Republicans in Congress are repealing Obamacare to give tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires. The rich were taxed to pay for the government subsidies, and that is what drove Republicans crazy. Taxes on the rich? Never! Obamacare bad! Trump, a compulsive liar, promises a “terrific” plan is coming, but without new tax revenues, that is impossible. It is all a big lie to cut Medicaid and give more tax cuts to the 1 percent. And it gets worse. After Obamacare is gone, they will try to end Medicare by privatizing it. Can you imagine an 80-year-old person forced to buy private insurance? Republicans can. Andrew Todd | Santa Cruz

Right Profile Checking out the Good Times on Christmas evening, quite busy during these days since your Wednesday drop. This week’s work is solid, but Christina Waters’ piece on Paul Schraub (GT, 12/21) was so tight and descriptive I must write. I am friends with Paul and r.r. Jones, first with business work and with r.r. with jazz. Great Santa Cruz professionals and this interview with Schraub is most descriptive of what I am trying to say. Robert B. Zufall | Santa Cruz

Thanks from Senderos Thank you Good Times for including Senderos in the Santa Cruz Gives holiday fundraising campaign. Your sponsorship and promotion of the incredible work of nonprofits in our county made a real difference for those we serve. For Senderos, gifts from returning and new donors mean that we can continue to provide free after-school dance and music classes for Latino youth. Now more than ever, support and understanding for the rich diversity of our community is vital. Muchas gracias to Good Times, the Volunteer Center, corporate and foundation sponsors, and all of the individual donors who gave so generously. Carolyn Coleman | Senderos Board member