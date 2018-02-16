Opinion February 14, 2018

Editor's Note

Well-wishers who attended Snazzy Productions’ feting of Wallace Baine at the Rio Saturday night got an unexpected bombshell announcement.

“We’ll miss you, Wallace!” said Santa Cruz. “Surprise, I’m back!” said Wallace.

So let me just confirm that yes, it’s true, Wallace is the newest member of our GT staff. I’ll let him tell you about it himself, but this seems like a good time to make a confession.

First, let me say that when I was starting out at City on a Hill at UCSC, wanting to cover the arts was completely and totally uncool. The way you truly served the community as a newspaper, the thinking went, was hard news, and I wrote a lot of hard news. But deep down, I wasn’t buying this idea that the arts scene wasn’t an essential part of the community.

Neither was Stacey Vreeken, my editor, shortly after, at the Register-Pajaronian. She had a vision for covering the underserved arts community in Pajaro Valley that I was lucky enough to be hired to help her realize. I certainly had the passion and the enthusiasm for it; what I did not have was any idea of how to meaningfully and comprehensively cover an arts scene.

So how does a kid just out of college figure that out? Why, find somebody already doing it and do what they do, of course! That was how I became a follower of Wallace’s work at the Sentinel, and I learned a lot about what kind of people and stories to seek out in Watsonville from what he was writing about in Santa Cruz. We were always technically “the competition” for each other, but over the years I always respected what he was doing. And once I became part of the alternative press here, I had a feeling that if he ever got a taste of the freedom and space we have to explore Santa Cruz’s stories, he’d never go back to daily journalism. And indeed, so far he’s been like a kid in a candy shop at editorial meetings—completely thrilled to cover this community in a totally different way.

So please join me in welcoming Wallace Baine to GT. Don’t you love surprises?

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF