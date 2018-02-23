Opinion February 21, 2018

Editor's Note At this point, I’m not even sure exactly how many times I’ve seen The Post. I saw it with my dad first, I know that. Then I took the whole GT editorial staff to see it. And I saw it with the publisher, too. (If you’ve seen Steven Spielberg’s film about the Washington Post’s decision to publish the Pentagon Papers in the face of prosecution from the Nixon administration, you know why the publisher and editor of every newspaper should go see it together. The interplay between Meryl Streep (as publisher Katharine Graham) and Tom Hanks (as editor Ben Bradlee) about the workings of the paper is funny and realistic. At one point in the film, after Bradlee blustered something arrogant to Graham, Jeanne Howard leaned over to me and said, “Don’t try that line on me.”) Anyway, the point is I’ve seen it, related to it and come to admire it enough that I’ll be a little crushed when it inevitably doesn’t win the Oscars it’s nominated for. But it’s not even the insight into the real story behind the film that is my favorite thing about Georgia Johnson’s profile of Santa Cruz attorney Daniel Sheehan this week. Even better are the parallels that Sheehan and Johnson draw between Richard Nixon and Donald Trump. It’s a great read—and an important one. The next seven days also mark the return of Santa Cruz Burger Week, which was a runaway success in its inaugural outing last week. Kudos to Hugh McCormick for his deep dive into everything you need to know. It’s pretty entertaining to read about how truly into burgers this year’s participants are. Bun appetit! STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

YES TO LIBRARY, NO TO GARAGE Re “Lot of Issues” (GT, 2/14): It is stated that the Downtown Library Advisory Committee recommended relocating the downtown library to a new parking garage, and that is “far cheaper” than a full renovation or a brand-new building at the present location. However, there is another option that is within Measure S funds, and that is a partial yet substantial renovation of the seismically sound library building, resulting in a remodeled, upgraded and attractive library. The DLAC ignored the majority of the public’s stated preference for renovation over moving the library to a parking garage (now called a “mixed-use project”). Stay tuned for a late-March City Council meeting. Meanwhile, go online to Don’t Bury The Library for a perspective very different than the DLAC. Judi Grunstra | Santa Cruz

YES TO TAX CUTS, NO TO DEMOCRATS Re: “Getting Hammered” (GT, 2/7): Thank you for pointing out that contractors have so much more work because of Trump’s tax cuts, so they don’t have as much time to build affordable housing. Is Trump trying to force us to lower California taxes so people would be able to afford housing? My property taxes in Aptos go up every year since Governor Brown took over again. The real reason for the homeless problem is our California state government. There is a website where you can donate more of your money to Governor Brown if you don’t feel you pay enough taxes already. I see Gavin (shove it down your throat without a vote) Newsom running on how evil Trump’s tax cut is. After all, Jimmy Panetta voted against more money on our paychecks. Remember the threat by the Democrats during our 2016 election: “I will triple the taxes on the middle class,” vote for Hillary or you are deplorable and not cool for not giving all your money to the government. Please vote for lower taxes. Thank you. Steven Austen | Aptos