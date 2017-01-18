Opinion January 18, 2017

Editor's Note Some people make fun of how the sudden commitment that many of us make to health and fitness in January seems arbitrary—in their minds, it represents a critical level of commitment missing, like if you weren’t exercising in December you don’t deserve to be exercising in January, either. I’ve never totally understood this, but in any case I’m a firm believer that the New Year’s Resolution is not as arbitrary as it seems. Personally, I find December to be the worst possible month to exercise. Between short days, family commitments around the holidays, bitter cold and rain, last month was an ongoing disaster for my preferred form of exercise, running. That’s true pretty much every year, and every Jan. 1 I start telling myself I’ve got to pull it together again. This year, I haven’t bounced back with the same quickness I’m used to. (How did I not notice in other Januarys that the days are still short and it’s still really cold?) The slow progress has been so frustrating that it had started to overshadow everything that I like about exercising—enjoying the outdoors, feeling the rush, slipping into a Zen-like state in the afterglow. Reading this week’s cover story by Andrew Steingrube and the story on laughter yoga by Maria Grusauskas made me stop and take a breath. I had been obsessing so much over results I had forgotten basically everything else about being healthy. I’ve pledged to take it slower, look at a bigger and more complete picture of health and be grateful every day that I’m still here to put one foot in front of the other. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Older and Bolder Re: “Walk the Walk” (GT, 1/11): What a wonderful—yes, empowering—issue is this week’s Good Times! The cover will go on my study’s wall with other inspiring visuals. And yes, the article on the upWising of activism by Maria Grusauskas is inspiring, informing and so well-written. But now I need to give a clear and important recommendation to the artist who created and designed the colorful drawing of women on pages 16 and 17 showing us the lovely image of brown, white and beige-skinned young, lean, (with short and long hair of brown and red) with happy faces of women together in striped, polka-dotted, many-colored blouses and shirt styles. Great. But I want to add that many of us activist feminists now have gray and white hair (that is short and long or braided or kinky) and many of us enduring activist women are not lean in shape but round and chubby. So the wonderful diversity of these two pages would have been enhanced by including some images of white and silver-haired women, heavy-built, fat and thin. Age inclusion is Important. (I kept looking—“Where’s Waldo?”—for at least one white-haired sister.) As an artist (out of the closet) and an activist for more than 60 years, who has become older and bolder, I am totally delighted by this resurgence of grassroots activism and I’m ready to dance in the streets, go to jail (again) and speak Truth to Power. Thank you, Toddler Trump (who was never given boundaries or nurturing as a toddler) for being a catalyst (with your unacceptable cabinet) that is energizing the inner wisdom and righteous indignation among all of us who are paying attention. “We are each other’s miracle.” (Marge Piercy, novelist and poet). Muchas gracias for this great issue of Good Times. Fearless Phyl Greenleaf | Live Oak