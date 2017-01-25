Opinion January 25, 2017

Editor's Note

Last week, GT held a wrap-up meeting for Santa Cruz Gives, where we handed out checks for the $181,089 raised through your generous donations to the 33 nonprofits selected for this year’s campaign. There were also awards handed out to groups who excelled in three categories. The first two were simple enough: the Warming Center won for Most Donors, and Friends of the Public Libraries for Most Young Donors. But the third category was the interesting one: Most Innovative. Unchained was selected for their amazing project that pairs at-risk youth with dogs who need training and a home.

It got me thinking about how many truly pioneering nonprofits we are so lucky to have in Santa Cruz County, and then that got me thinking again about how the only real positive change that is likely to come in the next four years is through groups like this at our microcosmic local level.

The next day, I sat down to read Christina Waters’ cover story this week about FoodWhat?!, and I was blown away that there was yet another remarkable nonprofit doing community work that isn’t on the radar of the federal or state government even in the best of times. Nobody else is going to do what FoodWhat?! is doing for Santa Cruz County’s youth, ever. All I can do is read the stories of how they’ve transformed lives and marvel at the massive effort put into small positive changes that most of us wouldn’t have even recognized the need for. I hope you’ll do the same.

I also encourage you to read Maria Grusauskas’ piece on the Women’s March in Santa Cruz. I think that after the marches last weekend many of us are feeling like “OK, what now?” The answer her story suggests points right back to everything I was thinking about last week. Let’s all fight for the small positive changes, and see if they transform lives.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF