Opinion July 18, 2018

Editor's Note A couple of weeks ago, we did a cover story on how the nonprofit group Gravity Water was using a creative solution to help communities around the world that don’t have access to clean drinking water. I remember thinking at the time that this was a very Santa Cruz model; we have historically had a lot of forward thinkers in our community who have developed their ideas here and then taken them international. Usually we think about this “think locally, act globally” ethos in terms of nonprofits or political activists, but this week’s cover story about photographer R.R. “Ron” Jones shows that it exists in our arts community, as well. Jones made his reputation in Santa Cruz shooting arts performances and musicians, but what I especially like about the retrospective of his work at the R. Blitzer Gallery—and Wallace Baine’s cover story on it this week—is that it shows a side of Jones that most of us have not gotten to see. The trips he’s taken to sometimes dangerous places to document life in different parts of the world shows that same need that so many people here feel to connect with a global consciousness. And his eye for the unusual and visually grabbing, developed over four decades of refining his art, comes through whether he’s photographing the AIDS crisis in Africa or doing a self-portrait in Santa Cruz. Jones is the kind of local—one whose work has made a lasting mark in our community, without most of us ever knowing his whole story—that I’m always excited to profile in GT. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Fact vs. Opinion I was disappointed when reading the “report” by Jacob Pierce regarding affordable housing and rent control (GT 7/4/18). I put report in quotes because the piece, regrettably, strays far beyond merely presenting the facts and letting the reader form their own judgment. Reading the piece leaves one with a strong impression as to the reporter’s opinion on the subject. And, unfortunately, the article goes even further, casting judgment on a public figure—Councilmember Chris Krohn—saying “Krohn implied a new plan somehow changes ownership rules for ADUs—it doesn’t.” We’re not presented with the language of either the alleged implication by Krohn or the language supposedly supporting the author’s allegation, only the author’s opinion is supplied to the reader. In other words, “I’ll tell you what to think—don’t bother with the actual facts! This attitude, especially in this Trump era, is particularly unsettling! As the community watches the slow death of the obviously biased Sentinel, many are hoping that the Good Times will step up as a reliable source for local news coverage. It is obvious for that to be achieved there needs to be a clearer separation of editorializing and reporting in the Good Times. Fred J. Geiger

Santa Cruz Fred, the sentence you quoted was fact, not opinion. To explain further: despite Councilmember Krohn’s claim to the contrary, the recent city report does not loosen owner-occupied requirements for ADUs, but rather offers a path to protect them. Nor does the plan mention corridor-rezoning efforts, although it does suggest proceeding with the early stages of Ocean Street Area Plan, which was approved with relatively little fanfare four years ago, before the corridors became a contentious topic. As for journalism in the Trump era, we hope it will continue to include holding public figures accountable. — Editor