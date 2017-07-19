Opinion July 19, 2017

Editor's Note Gah, Logos! The news that the used-book-and-records fixture is closing down has me all sentimental and weirdly anxious. When I first arrived in Santa Cruz, Logos was in its crazy earthquake-recovery location off of Laurel Street, in a structure that I remember looking a lot like one of those creepy warehouses the bad guys always meet at before a heist in the movies. I spent roughly 32,947 hours rifling through everything there over the next few years, looking for some obscure Patti Smith bootleg or Re/Search book or whatever. When it moved to its â€œnewâ€ location on Pacific, sweeping through for a quick or extended browse was just part of what one did when one was downtown on a Friday night. Now, with it being right next door to the GT office, I swing by at lunch sometimes, usually to see if there are any new childrenâ€™s poetry books my kid will like. I feel in every way like Iâ€™ve grown up with that place, and Iâ€™ll miss it. Check out Jacob Pierceâ€™s story in our news section for the full story. Otherwise, this week is all about burgers, because itâ€™s â€¦ wait for it â€¦ Burger Week! Our staff has been eating stacks and stacks of them, and now you can, too. Check out some of our favorites in the cover storyâ€”we have meatless options, too, of courseâ€”and a full list of the debut participants with details about their featured burgers this week! STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Vision for Who? Re: â€œ2030 visionâ€ (GT, 5/24): I agree we need more places for rent, but I am concerned that much of the proposed housing is not appropriate for couples or families, let alone companion animals. Humans are social creatures, driven to have relationships and build families. Without accommodation, it ostracizes and pushes out the next generation. We need kids, and they need to be healthy and secure, not more isolated and sick. Santa Cruz could make great leaps ecologically and socially by having each new housing development host a complete rooftop garden for its residentsâ€™ enjoyment and health. Effects of the green space would carry over to the neighbors by reducing heating and cooling costs, raising oxygen levels, reducing airborne toxins, and providing a place for natureâ€”and residentsâ€”to thrive. Rowan Lindenfeld Corralitos

Keep the Tracks So whatâ€™s up with this misnamed â€œgreenwayâ€ plan to rip out all of the railroad tracks? Somehow we canâ€™t have both? I certainly canâ€™t see why that would be true. Why not have tracks, and eventually a transit system and bike and pedestrian trails as well? If the tracks were removed it would permanently eliminate any possibility of future rail transit systems due to the huge cost. Also, it would be a huge waste of money to take out tracks unnecessarily. My suspicion is that wealthy homeowners in Aptos and other trackside locations are trying to eliminate the use of the tracks to enhance their property values. Sort of like people who buy homes at a reduced price due to proximity to an airport and then want to stop the airplanes! I live on a busy streetâ€”maybe we can just get it closed off so it would be quieter? Right! Letâ€™s use this valuable resource for the greater good of the overall community! Fred J. Geiger Santa Cruz