Opinion June 28, 2017

Editor's Note I saw Hamilton last week, and loved seeing “old dead white men”—as creator (and apparently Weird Al Yankovic pal, what?) Lin-Manuel Miranda put it—portrayed by a multiethnic cast. But you know what’s even better than a fantasy of racially diverse American history? The reality of racially diverse American history, which is what Geoffrey Dunn writes about in our cover story this week. It’s not like I have any illusion that I know or could ever know everything that I need and want to know about Santa Cruz’s past. But I swear, when I read a story like this, I am downright stunned at what he is able to uncover about this area’s history, and shocked that I (and usually, most everyone else) could have never heard about it before. It makes me so appreciative that someone like him—endlessly curious, exhaustively detail-oriented, and obsessively committed to telling the stories that have been obscured by time and cultural bias—has taken on the role of pre-eminent local historian. I’m also happy to be running this story of Santa Cruz’s lost history of African-American baseball in our Fourth of July issue. It’s an examination of some hard truths about our past, but also a celebration of progress, determination and our national pastime. What could be more American? STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Fully Kulpable Re: “Schoen Call” (GT, 6/14): On Saturday, June 17, the MAH hosted a fundraising event for Robbie Schoen, a valued member of the Santa Cruz County arts community who suffered a disabling stroke in February. The Art for Robbie! event raised over $32,000 to support Robbie’s continued recovery. The Art for Robbie! team would like to thank all who made the success of the event possible—donating artists, buyers, MAH, beverage donors, media, event volunteers, speakers and entertainers. Not only was it a great night for Robbie, it was a great night for the Santa Cruz arts community, who turned out in force to celebrate and help their beloved Robbie Schoen! Donations can still be made and updates on Robbie’s progress viewed via tinyurl.com/RobbiesRehab. Rose Sellery Santa Cruz

Re: “Fur Better or Worse” (GT, 6/14)” First, thank you to dog owners and walkers who uphold the leash law and thus respect the rights and comfort of all of us. I try to walk or hike daily at one of our many beautiful parks or beaches such as Twin Lakes, DeLaveaga, Arana Gulch, Pogonip, New Brighton Beach, etc.—all of which have leash laws. These walks revive me. But when at least half of these peaceful excursions are interrupted by dogs off leash (whether they’re running unwatched or uncontrolled, barking loudly, pooping randomly with poop being retrieved, etc.), I am disturbed. Please be respectful to those of us who choose not to be responsible for a dog, and to those dog owners who are following the law. Perhaps spot patrolling and ticketing the offenders would encourage those not using leashes to do so and also generate some income for the city and county. Thanks for listening. Robby Labovitz Santa Cruz