Opinion June 7, 2017

Editor's Note I’ve ripped down and remade my share of front pages, but in all my years at Santa Cruz weeklies, I don’t remember ever bumping the cover story of the week to pay tribute to someone in the community who had passed away. It’s just not the nature of newsweeklies, where you only get 52 front pages a year, and stories are tightly scheduled, often with only a short window of time in which they can run. But then, Jack O’Neill certainly liked to be the exception to the rule, didn’t he? Even when we first started discussing what kind of story we would do on Friday, we weren’t necessarily thinking of putting the story on the cover. But as the impact of his passing really sunk in, it became more and more obvious that that’s exactly what we needed to do. The issue isn’t even out yet, and I’m already enjoying the thought of O’Neill’s eye-patched, bushy face and wry smile staring out at Santa Cruz from hundreds of GT racks. Seems right. I’m struck, too, by the difference between this story and the one we ran a month or so ago about local poet Peter McLaughlin. Though also celebratory, Pete’s story had a very tragic side. I don’t feel that at all with Jacob Pierce’s story this week. Jack O’Neill lived to be 94, died of natural causes and left a legacy that people around the world are going to remember as long as there are surfers on the breaks. We should all be so lucky. Here’s to Jack. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Never to Be Forgotten I’d like to make a correction to the wonderful story written by Geoffrey Dunn about Antoniette “Akoni” Swan (GT, 5/3). While I do appreciate Geoff describing me as affable and informative (and hope that’s accurate), I am not, as stated in the article, the owner of Santa Cruz Memorial Park cemetery. I do own the on-site mortuary, which is a tenant of the cemetery, and that may have led to the error. Santa Cruz Memorial Park is a nonprofit community service organization governed by a Board of Trustees, of which I am a member. Santa Cruz Memorial Park was founded in 1862 by the local Odd Fellows Lodge, a fraternal organization dedicated to serving the community. In fact, the cemetery and Lodge are two of the oldest organizations in the county, pre-dating the incorporation of the City by almost half a decade. I’d like to thank Geoffrey, a gifted writer and local boy, for writing this important and informative article, and the Good Times for publishing it. I’d like to also thank Kyle Gilmore for making it his mission to honor and remember Antoniette “Akoni” Swan with a memorial monument where her story can be written, never again to be forgotten. Most importantly, as a fourth generation Santa Cruzan, I want to thank and pay tribute to “Akoni” for bringing her Aloha spirit to this community and playing a pivotal role in making Santa Cruz (the real) “Surf City, USA.” Randy Krassow