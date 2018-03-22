Opinion March 21, 2018

Editor's Note “Just happy to be here” is one of those phrases that’s gone from profundity to parody. Most often people say it as a joke—but not, I suspect, Jesse Daniel. In his 25 years, he’s gone from one of the most promising musicians on the local scene—described by a former bandmate as “the most talented drummer I’ve ever played with”—to a “functioning addict” to an out-of-control heroin addict. How he made it back, and ended up as the NEXTie Awards’ Musician of the Year is what Mat Weir explores in this week’s cover story. I’m pretty sure that when Daniel says “just happy to be here,” he means it. This week’s issue also profiles another NEXTies winner, John Felts, the inventor of an eco-friendly surfboard made out of shrimp … sort of. Actually, I’m not even going to try to explain, just read Wallace Baine’s story about him. There’s also a full rundown of all of the NEXTie winners, in preparation for the awards ceremony on Friday. Congratulations to all of them. Next week, look for our biggest, most epic issue of the year: the Best of Santa Cruz County 2018. Until then, I’m just happy to be here. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

One is Too Many On Saturday, March 24, people across the country will assemble, march and demand that our state and federal legislators shift their priorities from special interest groups and create meaningful laws to reduce gun violence and end mass shootings in our schools. It gives me great hope that our youth are taking measures into their own hands and demanding change. I encourage our local communities to get involved and peacefully assemble and make sure your voice and the collective voices of our communities are heard. One school shooting is one too many, and it appalls me that since 2013 there have been more than 300 school shootings in our country. We must take effective actions to reduce gun violence in our country and elect courageous local, state and federal representatives who are willing to step outside the status quo to protect our children and our communities. Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) authored Assembly Bill 3, which requires a person be at least 21 years old to purchase any firearm in California. Currently, it is legal for a person under the age of 21 to purchase a rifle or shotgun. AB 3 is making its way through the legislature, and I recently sent Assemblymember Bonta a letter of support for this bill. I encourage you to contact your legislators and let them know you support this bill as well. Now is the time to take action against gun violence. Get involved, let your voice be heard, and let’s do everything we can to keep our children and our communities safe. Jim Hart | Sheriff-Coroner, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

School Without Fear On Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day, yet another tragedy took place—this time, in Parkland, Florida, marking the 30th mass shooting and the 18th school shooting this year in the U.S. And yet our legislators seem to be utterly unable to take responsibility for gun control. If they will not, it’s time for the rest of us to rise out of our grief, depression and lethargy. It’s time for a teacher and student strike while we all storm our state capitols and demand action on gun control. As the grandmother of a seven-year-old student in the California public schools, I demand change so she can attend school without fear of being gunned down. All of us, together: we can get this done. It won’t happen any other way. (The Rev.) Eliza Linley | Assisting Priest, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, Aptos