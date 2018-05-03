Opinion May 2, 2018

Editor's Note It was a tough week, with the news that our community lost two people I’ve long respected. One of them was local artist Jim Aschbacher. He was always a big supporter of the paper and a friend to many of the people here, so it should be no surprise that we have a couple of heartfelt tributes to him this week, from Wallace Baine and Christina Waters. Our hearts go out to his wife Lisa Jensen, who brought him into the GT family. We also lost a longtime fixture in Santa Cruz’s radio community last week with the passing of Rob Mullen, known to many locals as Mr. Earl. Rob’s presence on the Santa Cruz County airwaves goes back decades—he was on KHIP, KPIG, KZSC, KUSP and more over his many years of DJing. He was always ready to talk music, was an expert on early rock and rockabilly, and if he liked a set you played, you knew it was good. By the way, he got his DJ handle from the 1955 doo-wop hit “Speedo” by the Cadillacs: “Well now, they often call me Speedo/But my real name is Mr. Earl.” All of this has me thinking about the legacy we leave behind, so it seems appropriate that this week’s cover story is about Pete Souza, the White House photographer for Barack Obama. It’s interesting to read the thought process behind his photos, but I find the images themselves particularly mesmerizing. Look at that cover photo! We had a president who knew how to read! How did we get here? STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Beyond the Bus I’m wondering how many people opposed to the Rail Trail have taken either bus route 71 or 69 to or from Santa Cruz to Watsonville. The 71 is a long, lurching ride, with the 69 somewhat faster. The 71 makes every stop along Freedom Boulevard and Soquel Drive, with the 69 stopping at the Capitola Mall and continuing through Live Oak. For morning rush hour commuters driving north from Watsonville, expect the slowdown to occur just past Mar Monte—from there the crawl usually continues well into Santa Cruz. On weekdays, I wait until 9:30 a.m. at the earliest if I need to drive into Santa Cruz from South County where I live. As a former teacher at Watsonville High (retired), I had many students who each spring would get hired by the Boardwalk to work the rides or concessions. I’d ask them how they got there, and most of them would tell me by bus, leaving at 6:05 a.m. and arriving by 7:15 a.m. I feel that a modified clean air bus converted for rail travel—or something similar to San Jose’s light rail—with perhaps two stops between Watsonville and Santa Cruz, would greatly benefit our community. Not only for students, but also commuters, the elderly and the disabled. To take it a step further, travelers from San Jose could board at Diridon and transfer in Pajaro. Mark Sterrett | Watsonville