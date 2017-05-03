Opinion May 3, 2017

Editor's Note In 2015, Geoffrey Dunn and Kim Stoner wrote a cover story for GT about the three Hawaiian princes—David Kawananakoa, Edward Keliiahonui and Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana’ole—who came to Santa Cruz and gave locals, as reported in the press in July of 1885, “interesting exhibitions of surf-board swimming as practiced in their native islands.” Dunn and Stoner had been researching and writing about the importance of this moment in not just our local history, but the history of surfing in this country, for a long time, but this article in particular came out in conjunction with two of the redwood longboards the princes surfed that day returning to Santa Cruz as part of a MAH exhibit. That issue of GT was hugely popular—people still bring it up to me—and the exhibit went on to be the MAH’s most successful ever. But Dunn and Stoner’s work on bringing attention to this previously overlooked part of Santa Cruz’s cultural history didn’t stop, and sometimes it manifests results in unexpected ways. That’s where this week’s cover story comes in. Dunn writes about Kyle Gilmore, a man of Hawaiian decent who—through Dunn and Stoner’s work—discovered the story of the three princes and of Antoinette “Akoni” Swan, an immigrant of royal Hawaiian lineage who played a critical role in their story. That set in motion a visit by Gilmore to Swan’s grave, which he discovered remains unmarked despite her legacy. The effort on Gilmore’s part to right that wrong is at the heart of this piece about Swan’s legacy, and it’s a tribute to the power of cultural pride and to storytelling, as well. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Birth Happens Matt Weir’s article “Born Free” (GT, 3/8) was an uplifting story about birth in Santa Cruz, and the timing was fortuitous. Kate [Bowland] is a member of our “Birth Happens in Santa Cruz County” project popping up May 19 at MAH’s Third Friday History Jam. We are examining newborn customs starting with the Ohlone people, birth places in Santa Cruz County, maternal outcomes, and birth attendants. We have been trading historical midwifery stories during our planning meetings. Kate’s dedication to preserve homebirth options gave everyone courage. Your editor, Steve Palopoli, was right: Kate is my “new Santa Cruz hero.” The midwives continue to be cultural disruptors. From the Museum of Art & History’s website: “Learn about Santa Cruz’s birth history over the last 150 years, focusing on the limited recordings of births performed by midwives, with the Birth Happens in Santa Cruz County: Customs, Places, and Cultures project. Map out your birth place, share your story, and experience the different environments midwives have performed birthing practices.” Elizabeth Yznaga, CNM, DNP | Santa Cruz

Leave Bikes at Home In your mountain biking article (GT, 3/28), a bike group leader says, “We didn’t have enough legal trails to satisfy that [biking] user group.” How’s that stack up against the satisfaction of other “user groups”—like the birds and animals whose remaining habitats would be more and more fractured and overrun by additional bike-only trails in Pogonip? Or walkers who already anxiously hug the edges of existing trails in Wilder Ranch, and keep their children close, so they won’t be run down by the considerable minority of bikers who bomb down the hills at high speed? Mountain bikes should be kept out of Pogonip, and out of new parklands at Coast Dairies/Cotoni National Monument and San Vicente Redwoods. All people are, or will be, invited to visit and enjoy those places. Just leave the high-speed machines at home. There’s no more room for them. Alexander Gaguine | Santa Cruz