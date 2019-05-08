Opinion: May 8, 2019

Editor's Note Lauren Hepler has been working on this week’s cover story for a while now, and that’s not that unusual around here. Sometimes it takes months to sort through the research, find the right sources and examine the landscape of a story—especially this one, where the landscape of the story is pretty much the entire coastal landscape of Santa Cruz County. The goal is to provide a level of depth, context and history to our reporting that hasn’t been captured in any previous articles on the subject. That’s why we devote so much space and time and attention to our cover stories. I’m often impressed with what our reporters are able to deliver, but this week, wow. I have to say I was pretty stunned when I was reading Hepler’s piece for the first time to discover she had traced this area’s coastal-access issues back hundreds of years to when beachfront property was first divided up on local shores. I would call this a definitive piece on the issues we face regarding public access to the shoreline, and I guarantee it will shatter your assumptions about what both landowners and community legally have the right to do. Prepare to take a very deep dive into a fascinating and ultimately bizarre tangle of conflicting interests, miscommunication and legal grey area. This is exactly the kind of piece I’m proud to run. If you take a look at page 12, you’ll see several of our stories from last year just won California Journalism Awards, along with honors for cover design, arts coverage and a coveted General Excellence award. I think we’re off to a great start this year, as well. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Get On Your Mat Thanks for a different perspective on yoga (GT, 5/1). The excellent article asks many important questions. I’d like to address this from the viewpoint of a recent yoga convert, spiritual seeker and old-timer building contractor who used to be in a lot of physical pain because my profession took priority over the needs of my body. Not only has yoga made me feel better, stronger and younger at 60 than I did at 50, but the balance, poise, strength and flexibility gained while practicing asanas translates well into the daily lives of every yogi and yogini I’ve met. Knowing how the respiratory, circulatory, musculo-skeletal, endocrine and nervous systems work in harmony to create vibrancy in our bodily communities prompts one to apply this knowledge to the rest of society. If we all practiced this school of thought to our environmental, social, political and spiritual relationships, we’d achieve more harmony in all of life. Just imagine everyone in the judicial, legislative and executive branches being required to do yoga for an hour (like I do every morning) before beginning work. They would need look no further than their own bodies to see how many different forces can act in harmony to benefit the whole. There would be no room for partisanship, let alone petty bickering, lying or working against one another. We either work together for the benefit of all, or one branch dominates and degrades the others to the detriment of all. Shut up and get on your mat, Trump! Ray Newkirk

