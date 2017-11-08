Opinion November 8, 2017

Editor's Note

I remember when GT publisher Jeanne Howard and I went over to meet SCPD Chief Andy Mills for the first time at his office, as he was just starting the job. I walked away thinking, “Hmm, nice guy. Some of his ideas could shake this place up—but who knows if he’ll really get to implement them.”

But indeed, he is. Mills’ op-ed in GT last month announcing he wanted to “break the cycle of reactionary homeless policy” was a strong opening salvo. This week’s cover story from Andrea Patton takes a close look at how that policy shift is shaping up, particularly in regard to the homeless encampment that has sprouted up in San Lorenzo Park as a result of Mills’ stated desire to quit chasing sleeping homeless people around the city, issuing citations.

What most stands out in this story, I think, is Mills’ ability to build a powerful, if shaky, coalition of support from a lot of different factions, despite the skepticism that many locals unsurprisingly have toward letting the homeless population set up camp in a public park. It just goes to show, I think, that people are desperate for some progress in how Santa Cruz deals with its homeless issues. Those issues are not going away; housing here is not suddenly, miraculously going to be affordable for everyone. Patton’s story reveals that the San Lorenzo Park camp is home to a range of people, who don’t always fit into the popular assumptions about homelessness. It also explains why, as a viable solution, this experiment is full of both flaws and possibilities for the future. I’m reminded of what Mills wrote in his op-ed, that if he can’t find a way to help foster real change, “another chief in 15 years will struggle with the same problems I wrestle with now.” I hope that’s one of Mills’ visions for the future that doesn’t come to pass.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF