Opinion October 4, 2017

Editor's Note Last week, I led a Q&A with Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, the directors of the new Battle of the Sexes, after a screening at the Nick. It was my first time seeing the film, which is a complex but fun look at the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, and maybe the most subversive sports movie I’ve ever seen (read Lisa Jensen’s review). Faris and Dayton, previously best known for their debut film Little Miss Sunshine, are obviously not your typical Hollywood people—and their Q&A responses were thoughtful and full of insightful behind-the-scenes secrets—but I have to say, what impressed me the most was the crowd. I’ve been part of quite a few events like this, and rarely are the questions from the audience as on-point as they were at the Nick Q&A. A couple of times, the audience questions were almost word-for-word something I was planning to ask them, and I’m supposed to be doing this professionally! (Jury’s still out on that.) My point is simply that Santa Cruz has great film people—which, yeah, I already knew, but this was a nice reminder going into what has oddly become film festival season in Santa Cruz County. The Watsonville Film Festival (Oct. 5-8) and Santa Cruz Film Festival (Oct. 11-15) are both imminent, and in this week’s cover story I explain why the theme of “movies about movies”—and, more generally, “movies about art”—that pops up in many of this year’s entries (at both festivals!) is one that intrigues me so much. Hope to see you at the Mello Center this week, and the Tannery Arts Center next week! STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

The Motherpeace Has Landed Re: Fashion Issue (GT, 9/20): Great news about Vicki Noble and the Motherpeace [tarot deck]! About 25 years ago, I went to a women’s circle where the Motherpeace was being used for inspiration and self-reflection. It was my first experience of alternative, new interpretations of the tarot, and it was truly a life-changing evening! I have turned to it for help and understanding ever since. Over the years, I have found and appreciated other decks and oracular tools as well, but the Motherpeace is, and always will be, my main squeeze in the world of divination and psychic awareness. Kudos and congratulations to Vicki and her persistent vision and courageous, outward expression in this world we share. Sherry Conable Santa Cruz