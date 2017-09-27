Opinion September 27, 2017

Editor's Note

If you’re a new student arriving at UCSC this week, first of all, welcome! A glance at our cover this week may inspire a lot of questions, like “Oh no, I just got here, why does everyone in Santa Cruz hate me?” and “How did things get so bad between the city and the university?”

On the first one, don’t worry. Nobody here hates you personally, and chances are, like thousands of us before you, you will end up loving Santa Cruz, deciding to stay here, and eventually complaining about how the students are ruining the housing market—just like a native!

The second question is more complicated. Considering the long history of locals resenting UCSC’s impact on the city, it might be just as valid to ask “How did things get so good between the city and the university?” As Georgia Johnson’s cover story explains, they’ve actually rebounded from an all-time low in the mid-2000s, and at least they are communicating with each other over the all-too-real issues that we all have to find a way to navigate together. Read the story and you’ll understand the history, and also why this is a critical moment in the future of those relations.

After that, find our Dilated Pupil student guide around town for a comprehensive look at your new ecosystem and to feel a lot better about your choice of schools.

One more plug: I interviewed directors Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton about their new movie Battle of the Sexes this week, and on Thursday I’m going to be leading the Q&A with them after the 7 p.m. screening of the film at the Del Mar. They have a lot of great insights into Billie Jean King, Bobby Riggs, the making of the film, the breakout success of their first movie, Little Miss Sunshine, and more that I didn’t have room to include, so I hope you’ll come out and hear them talk about it.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF