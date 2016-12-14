The 2017 Good Times Best Of Santa Cruz County Awards Ballot

By

You’ve arrived at the virtual voting booth of Good Times’ 2017 Best of Santa Cruz County Awards, where the pen, paper, and “I voted” sticker are all imaginary, but the results are the real thing.

Remember: Vote for a minimum of 25 categories to have your ballot counted.

Some guidelines:

1. We appreciate the creativity of local, independent business, and these are the businesses that Best Of celebrates. Therefore, we consider Think Local First guidelines when selecting winners: businesses that have majority ownership based in the counties of Santa Cruz, Monterey, Santa Clara or San Benito. We make an exception for chain stores that were founded in Santa Cruz County, and are proud to include them.

2. Votes for businesses with multiple locations are divided among the total number of locations.

3. There are a few categories in the food section that are so popular we offer a vote by city. Voters don’t always know where city lines are drawn, so we place the total votes according to where voters tend to ascribe them. For example, Pleasure Point winners are included in Capitola because most voters associate Pleasure Point with Capitola (it’s in Santa Cruz).

4. We reserve the right to eliminate a category with so few votes that it’s imprudent to assign “best” status.