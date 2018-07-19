Food & Drink Magazine 2018

By

Usually when someone says “let’s go out for food,” they mean to a restaurant.

But in this issue of Food & Drink Magazine, we’re going way, way out for food—like to the forest, where Lily Stoicheff will introduce you to the man who finds the wild mushrooms that are served in restaurants around Santa Cruz. And while we’re out in the Santa Cruz Mountains, we’re going to check out the top-notch Rosés that our region is producing, courtesy of Christina Waters. And then we’ll take a trip down to Quail Hollow Ranch in Aptos. Did you know that for many years it was the center of innovation in the American kitchen? You’ll find out why in this issue.

Sometimes we’ll “out there” in a different way, exploring the cutting edge of local food and drink trends like kava bars and Japanese whiskies. And sometimes it’ll just be conceptually, like Maria Grusauskas’ rumination on the underappreciated Meyer lemon.

Obviously, we’ve got a lot of ground to cover, so let’s go out for food!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR