Dilated Pupil 2019

All the bad news in recent years about statewide budget cuts at community colleges has led to a creeping sense that perhaps they don’t offer the same possibilities for personal growth and transformation that they once did.

While there is undoubtedly a crisis in higher education in California, the truth is that the chance to discover a new direction for one’s life is still the core of what makes community colleges so appealing. That’s why Jordy Hyman’s piece in this issue of Dilated Pupil is so inspiring. When he went on a search for a new path, I mean, he really went on a search for a new path. And what he found at Cabrillo changed his life. (It also brought him to us, so good job, Cabrillo!)

Elsewhere in these pages, you’ll find a guide to everything student. If you want to discover the wide world of Santa Cruz cannabis, you’ve come to the right place. If you’d like to know how to get started in comedy around here, same. If you don’t know the wild counterculture history of the trailer park at UCSC, you really need to read our article by Susan Landry. And if you want to smoke out while pursuing a new career with a comedy performance at the trailer park at UCSC, whoa—by finding this magazine, you have just broken the universe. So be sure to read it cover to cover!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR

