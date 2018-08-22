tacos
This Week's Issue

Be Our Guest: Tequila & Taco Music Festival

Win tickets to the Tequila & Taco Music Festival at San Lorenzo Park on Aug. 25 and 26.
By
Posted on

A festive takeover of San Lorenzo park in downtown Santa Cruz, the Tequila & Taco Music Festival features everything a tequila lover could want from a weekend in the park: top-shelf tequila sampling, award-winning margaritas, craft beer, arts and crafts, gourmet street tacos and lots of great music. Featured bands for the fest include Adelaide, Universal Language, SambaDá, Patron Latin Rhythms and Metalachi.

INFO

Starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 25 & 26. San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Ave., Santa Cruz, $10-$60. Information: tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com.

WANT TO GO?

Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23 to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the show.

About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Cat Johnson is a writer and content strategist focused on community, collaboration, the future of work and music. She's a regular contributor to Shareable and her writing has appeared in dozens of publications, including Yes! Magazine, No Depression, UTNE Reader, Mother Jones and Launchable Mag. More info: catjohnson.co. Follow her on Twitter at @CatJohnson.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top