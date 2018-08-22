Be Our Guest: Tequila & Taco Music Festival

By

A festive takeover of San Lorenzo park in downtown Santa Cruz, the Tequila & Taco Music Festival features everything a tequila lover could want from a weekend in the park: top-shelf tequila sampling, award-winning margaritas, craft beer, arts and crafts, gourmet street tacos and lots of great music. Featured bands for the fest include Adelaide, Universal Language, SambaDá, Patron Latin Rhythms and Metalachi.

Starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 25 & 26. San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Ave., Santa Cruz, $10-$60. Information: tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com.

