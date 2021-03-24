Things To Do in Santa Cruz: March 24-30

By

ARTS AND MUSIC

ANTHONY ARYA, AJ LEE, AND CHAD BOWEN LIVE AT HALLCREST VINEYARDS Anthony Arya along with AJ Lee and Chad Bowen are back for a trio show outside at beautiful Hallcrest Vineyards in Felton. They’ll be playing folk classics, bluegrass tunes, Grateful Dead songs, and more. There is plenty of room to spread out, relax, drink some wine, have some snacks, and enjoy the show. Anthony Arya is playing a live, outdoor Sunday Hallcrest Vineyards show every two weeks. We’ll be doing this series for the next few months. Sunday, March 28, 2-5pm. Hallcrest Vineyards, 379 Felton Empire Road, Felton. hallcrestvineyards.com.



BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL VIRTUAL FESTIVAL All the programs? All the programs! If you’ve been too busy getting after it outdoors, or just haven’t made the time yet, now’s your chance to catch all our Virtual World Tour Programs including the grand prize winner, “Piano to Zanskar.” This year, bring the adventure home. Fluff up your couch cushions, grab a snack of choice, and make sure you have a good internet connection, because the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is virtual. Travel to the most remote corners of the world, dive into daring expeditions, and celebrate some of the most remarkable outdoor achievements, all from the comfort of your living room. Films can be purchased individually or as a bundle. Visit riotheatre.com for more information about the online programs and how you can support your local screening. You may also go directly to the Banff affiliate link for the Rio at filmfest.banffcentre.ca/?campaign=WT-163945.



MUSIC OF THE MONTH Join us for an in-depth look at one of Baroque music’s most influential composers, Heinrich Biber. Free event. Open to the public, all are welcome. Registration is required at santacruzsymphonyleague.org. Friday, March 26, 4pm.



TOBY GRAY AT CHAMINADE Cool, mellow, and smooth with a repertoire of several hundred of your favorite songs and fun heartfelt originals. Songs made famous by the Eagles, Beatles, Bob Dylan, Peter Rowan, Bob Marley, and many other classic artists adding his own interpretations and owning the songs. Paying tribute to some of the founding voices of Motown, rhythm and blues, country, and rock. Great music and stories of touring with It’s A Beautiful Day, Dick Clark Productions, and a multitude of characters from San Francisco’s Summer of Love and LA music scenes. Performs regularly at major festivals and concerts along with intimate coffee houses and everything in between. Tuesday, March 30, 5:30-8:30pm. Chaminade Resort and Spa, 1 Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz. 831-475-5600.



VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY: WONDERFUL WEAVING Grab your craft supplies and creative kiddos for the MAH’s new monthly series of virtual family-friendly events. Hop on Zoom as MAH Learning and Engagement Manager Jamie Keil takes you through a hands-on weaving art activity alongside featured artists Camilla Schaeffer and Rachel Kippen from our upcoming exhibit “In These Uncertain Times.” For this month’s craft, we will walk you through a step-by-step process of how to transform discarded paper into colorful patterns through the art of weaving. This craft is great for all ages but may suit kids age 6 and older best. $5 per household/free for MAH members. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/virtual-family-day-wonderful-weaving-registration-145149346603. A Zoom link will be sent after registration. Thursday, March 25, 4-5pm.

COMMUNITY

ASK ME ANYTHING: CONVERSATIONS FROM THE FRONT LINE OF HOMELESSNESS Join Housing Matters’ Programs Staff in their newest webinar “Ask Me Anything: Conversations from the Front Line Of Homelessness.” This is your opportunity to hear what is going on every single day to solve homelessness and ask all the questions you have about working to solve homelessness in our community. Register online at eventbrite.com/e/ask-me-anything-conversations-from-the-front-line-of-homelessness-tickets-132833806491. Monday, March 29, 4pm.



SALSA SUELTA FREE ZOOM SESSION Keep in shape! Weekly online session in Cuban-style Salsa Suelta for experienced beginners and up. May include Mambo, ChaChaCha, Afro-Cuban Rumba, Orisha, Son Montuno. No partner required; ages 14 and up. Contact to get the link. salsagente.com. Thursday, March 25, 7pm.



TENANTS’ RIGHTS HELP Tenant Sanctuary is open to renters living in the city of Santa Cruz with questions about their tenants’ rights. Volunteer counselors staff the telephones on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 10am-2pm. Tenant Sanctuary works to empower tenants by educating them on their rights and providing the tools to pursue those rights. Tenant Sanctuary and their program attorney host free legal clinics for tenants in the city of Santa Cruz. Due to Covid-19 concerns, all services are currently by telephone, email or Zoom. For more information visit tenantsanctuary.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/tenantsanctuary. 831-200-0740. Thursday, March 25, 10am-2pm. Sunday, March 28, 10am-2pm. Tuesday, March 30, 10am-2pm.

GROUPS

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for family caregivers to develop informal mutual support and social relationships as well as discover more effective ways to cope with and care for your loved one. Meeting via Zoom and phone. Who may benefit from participating in the support group? Family caregivers who care for persons with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia, those would like to talk to others in a similar situation, and those who need more information, additional support and caregiving strategies. To register or ask questions please call 800-272-3900. Wednesday, March 24, 2pm.



COMPLEMENTARY TREATMENT FORUM Complementary Treatment Forum is an educational group and a safe place to learn for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every fourth Saturday, currently on Zoom. Registration required: Call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Saturday, March 27, 10:30am-12:30pm.



ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish-speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration required: 831-761-3973. Friday, March 26, 6pm.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday at 12:30pm via Zoom. All services are free. Registration required: Contact WomenCARE at 831-457-2273 or online at womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, March 29, 12:30pm.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday, currently on Zoom. Registration required: Contact WomenCARE at 831-457-2273 or online at womencaresantacruz.org. Tuesday, March 30, 12:30-2pm.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday at 3:30 via Zoom. Registration required by contacting 831-457-2273. Wednesday, March 24, 3:30-4:30pm.

OUTDOOR

BIKE COMMUTING 101 VIRTUAL WORKSHOP Are you ready to take your commute to the next level? Learn from the experts about bike commuting basics including hauling gear, what to look for in a solid commuting bike, riding while “business casual,” rush hour rules of the road, and more. As Santa Cruz County expands its network of protected bike lanes and paths, now is the perfect time to explore commuting by bike. With the right preparation, adding biking to your commute options can be a breeze. Staff from Ecology Action will share the need-to-knows of bike commuting, troubleshoot your commute and after-work errands, and help cyclists of all levels plan for a safe and satisfying ride. Register today for this free event: bit.ly/3enlrZI. Thursday, March 25, noon-1pm.



DOG MUSHING IN SANTA CRUZ? The sport of dog mushing is a dance across some of the most remote wilderness on Earth. Completing the Iditarod is among the most difficult feats in all of sports. More people have reached the summit of Mount Everest than have made it to the Iditarod finish line behind a team of dogs. Come join us for an informative look into the sport of dog mushing and what it takes to compete in some of the most iconic sledding events. Karen Land is a writer, professional public speaker, and three-time participant in the Iditarod, as well as many other endurance dog sled races in Montana, Maine, Idaho, Wyoming, Canada, and Alaska. Visit santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/7579234 for more information on this free event, or call 831-427-7713. Saturday, March 27, 11am-noon.



RARE PLANTS AND COMMUNITY SCIENCE IN THE CZU BURN ZONE WITH AMY PATTEN The area impacted by the CZU Lightning Complex Fires hosts a slew of rare plants. As we enter spring, the season of new growth, botanists will be paying close attention to these rare plants, but they’re not the only ones. A “community scientist” is anyone who makes and shares observations in an effort to contribute to scientific understanding—and we hope you will help us bring community science to the burn zone. During this online training with Amy Patten, Rare Plant Treasure Hunt manager for the California Native Plant Society, you’ll learn how you can search for and document rare plants as a community science volunteer. We’ll go over some of the fascinating and beautiful rare plants you can see in the burn area, as well as online tools you can use for survey efforts as part of the CZU Lightning Complex and Community Science Project. Hosted by the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History. Free Zoom webinar; visit santacruzmuseum.org to register. Thursday, March 25, 6:30-7:30pm.



SEYMOUR CENTER LABSIDE CHATS: A CONVERSATION WITH A SCIENTIST Dive into the wonderful, curious, and sometimes bizarre world of marine science! Join the Seymour Center for a live conversation with a UCSC scientist to gain deeper insight into their field of study and what fuels their passion for discovering the unknown. Visit the Seymour Center’s website to submit your questions in advance for each scientist, and to watch the live conversations. Tune in for the next Labside Chat with Suzanne Alonzo, professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UCSC. Explore the evolution and expression of mating and reproductive behaviors of fishes. The event will be livestreamed via the Seymour Center’s website and YouTube channel. Visit seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/learn/ongoing-education/labside-chats to register and submit your questions in advance. Thursday, March 25, 11am.



VIRTUAL YOUNGER LAGOON RESERVE TOURS Younger Lagoon Reserve is now offering a virtual tour in both English and Spanish. This virtual tour follows the same stops as the Seymour Marine Discovery Center’s docent-led, in-person hiking tour, and is led by a UCSC student! Virtual Younger Lagoon Reserve tours are free and open to the public. Part of the University of California Natural Reserve System, Younger Lagoon Reserve contains diverse coastal habitats and is home to birds of prey, migrating sea birds, bobcats, and other wildlife. See what scientists are doing to track local mammals, restore native habitat, and learn about the workings of one of California’s rare coastal lagoons. Access the tours at seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/visit/behind-the-scenes-tours/#youngerlagoon. Sunday, March 28, 10:30am.