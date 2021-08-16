$100 to Oswald Restaurant

Enter to win a $100 Gift Certificate to Oswald in Santa Cruz.

Oswald Restaurant has been serving California comfort food and craft cocktails in the heart of downtown Santa Cruz since 1995.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.

